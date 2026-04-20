Fr. Juan Manuel Camacho, Vicar for Hispanic ministry and Pastor of the Catholic Community of Eight in Racine, takes part in the Encuentro de Hombres held March 14 at the Mary Mother of the Church Pastoral Center, St. Francis. He will become vicar general in August. (Submitted photo)

Recent months have brought new faces to Archbishop Jeffrey S. Grob’s team of vicars, and more are in the works.

As representatives of the archbishop in broad ministry areas, the work of vicars is crucial in support of the overall governance of the Archdiocese of Milwaukee.

“I am pleased that these appointments are in place as our pastoral center staff charts a course for the future of our local Church,” Archbishop Grob said. “Our shared vision and mission will be the guideposts in collaboration as we move forward.”

Here are the appointments and some background on the new vicars:

● Vicar General — Fr. Juan Manuel Camacho (effective August)

Fr. Camacho was ordained in 2012 and served for seven years as the associate pastor and then pastor of the archdiocese’s sister parish, La Sagrada Familia in the Dominican Republic. A native of Columbia, he had spent several years as a missionary in the Dominican Republic with the Racine-based Community of St. Paul before coming to Milwaukee for seminary formation in 2008.

Fr. Camacho became pastor of several Racine parishes in 2019. In subsequent years, he also has become pastor of five others, with all now collaborating as the Catholic Community of Eight in Racine. He also has served as vicar for Hispanic ministry since 2023.

“His leadership has helped bring these communities together in a spirit of unity, collaboration and shared mission,” Archbishop Grob said. He added that Fr. Camacho “brings with him a deep love for the Church, strong pastoral experience and a collaborative spirit that will be a great gift to our priests, deacons and pastoral leaders.”

Auxiliary Bishop James T. Schuerman is serving as interim vicar general until Fr. Camacho begins his duties in August. Fr. José Mario Nieto will become the new pastor of the Catholic Community of Eight in Racine parishes, which will become St. Leo the Great Parish in July.

● Vicar for Parish Administration, Planning and Priest Placement — Fr. Nathan Reesman (in effect)

Originally from Burlington, Fr. Reesman grew up at Immaculate Conception (St. Mary) Parish and was ordained in 2006. He served as pastor at St. Frances Cabrini, Holy Angels and Immaculate Conception/St. Mary in West Bend until 2023, when he became vicar of clergy. He will continue in that role until June, when Fr. James Volkert will assume that office.

The vicar for parish administration, planning and priest placement provides expanded archdiocesan support for vibrant ministry at the parish level. Fr. Reesman’s pastoral experience and skills made him well-suited for this new role that he assumed late last year, Archbishop Grob said.

● Vicar for Clergy — Fr. James Volkert (effective June)

Originally from West Allis, Fr. Volkert grew up in Mary Queen of Heaven Parish and was ordained in 1990. He has served as associate pastor and pastor at numerous parishes and in 2009 became pastor of Immaculate Conception (St. Mary) in Burlington. Since 2014, he has served as pastor of St. Joseph, Lyons, as well. His past experience also has included serving on the archdiocese Priest Placement Board, and in 2021 he received the archdiocese’s Vatican II Award for Leadership in the Priesthood. “Father Volkert will be a good shepherd to the shepherds,” Archbishop Grob said.

In June, Fr. Sergio Rodriguez will become pastor of the Burlington-Lyons Catholic Community parishes of Immaculate Conception (St. Mary), St. Charles and St. Joseph.

● Vicar for Urban Ministry — Fr. Michael Wolfe (in effect)

A native of Waukesha, Fr. Wolfe grew up at St. William Parish, and he first visited La Sagrada Familia Parish in the Dominican Republic as a college student. After graduation, he joined the Community of St. Paul and spent five years as a lay missionary at La Sagrada Familia before returning to Milwaukee and being ordained to the priesthood in 2016.

He became the associate pastor of St. John Paul II in Milwaukee, then returned to La Sagrada Familia as administrator in 2019. He later spent several years with the Community of St. Paul in Colombia. In 2024, he became pastor of All Saints, St. Martin de Porres, St. Michael and St. Rose in Milwaukee, and remains pastor there. In that role, Fr. Wolfe proved “himself as a capable shepherd demonstrating strong pastoral leadership and a deep sensitivity to the diverse needs of the communities he serves,” Archbishop Grob said.

Fr. Tim Kitzke, Pastor of the Family of Four Parishes in Milwaukee, had served as vicar of urban ministry since 2015 prior to Fr. Wolfe’s appointment effective Jan. 1.

Sr. Diana De Bruin, O.S.F., began as the vicar for religious last September. A Kaukauna native, Sr. Diana served on the leadership team of her order, the Sisters of St. Francis of Assisi, in Milwaukee for 16 years. She is a member of Our Lady of Lourdes, Milwaukee.

Auxiliary Bishop Jeffrey R. Haines continues in his role as the vicar for senior priests.

Appointments of vicars for Hispanic and multicultural ministry are expected to occur this year. Fr. Camacho will continue as vicar of Hispanic ministry if his replacement has not been appointed before August when he becomes vicar general. The multicultural vicar would be a new appointment.