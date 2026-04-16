Director of the Lux Center for Catholic-Jewish Studies
Sacred Heart Seminary and School of Theology — Franklin, WI
We are seeking a full-time director for the Lux Center. Responsibilities include overseeing the design of the Center’s programming to meet formational needs and advance the knowledge of the public in the areas of Catholic-Jewish relations and interreligious dialogue; interfaces with staff in organizing and coordinating the implementation of Center programs and events; provides support to faculty in the areas of Catholic-Jewish relations and interreligious understanding; oversees the Center’s strategic plan, marketing and fundraising.
Bachelor’s degree required. Masters-level, or Rabbinical degree in Catholic Theology, Jewish Studies, Pastoral Studies, or related field is preferred. A generous benefit package is offered.
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