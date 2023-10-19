On Thursday, Oct. 12, recipients of the Archbishop’s Vatican II Award for Distinguished Service for outstanding contributions to the Church and society were honored at the Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist, Milwaukee. A prayer service and awards ceremony were followed by a dessert reception in the Cathedral Atrium. The Archdiocese of Milwaukee established the Vatican II Awards in 1991 to honor men, women and young adults who exemplify the Catholic Church’s vision set forth in the Second Vatican Council.