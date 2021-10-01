2021 High School Education Issue
Doan Never Left His Alma Mater
Kevin Doan went to work at his alma mater the day after he graduated [...]
Sippel Contributes Greatly to CCHS at Age 87
Lloyd Sippel with his great-granddaughter Catherine Nickolai around Christmas in 2016. (Submitted photo) Lloyd [...]
Zamorski a Force Behind the Scenes at Chesterton
Bonnie Zamorski is the director of operations at Chesterton Academy in Menomonee Falls. (Photo by [...]
Vorwalske Helps Keep CMH Running
Randy Vorwalske has worked at Catholic Memorial High School since 1986. (Submitted photo) Even [...]
Schmitz Finds Family Atmosphere at St. Lawrence
According to Fr. Zoy Garibay, OFM Cap., the rector of St. Lawrence Seminary High [...]