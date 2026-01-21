Archbishop Jeffrey S. Grob celebrates Christmas Mass for Heart of the Nation, a televised Mass ministry based in the Archdiocese of Milwaukee and seen around the world by people who are unable to physically attend Mass. Closed captions are extra large for people who may not have good eyesight. (Livestream screenshot)

A longtime international televised Mass ministry for homebound people that is based in the Archdiocese of Milwaukee has added a new personal prayer ministry.

Heart of the Nation is looking for volunteers to offer a personal presence to those in need of accompaniment by answering calls and making calls to people who’ve written to request prayers.

“You don’t have to have this extensive experience, but the ability to listen to people is probably the biggest thing, to just hear their story and be patient with them, be able to ask questions and just be compassionate,” said Dcn. Mike Hoffman, Heart of the Nation prayer ministry coordinator.

The Heart of the Nation Mass is broadcast on television stations in all 50 U.S. states for more than a million weekly viewers who physically can’t attend Mass, with thousands of viewers also watching online each week.

Dcn. Hoffman said Heart of the Nation hopes to find about 50 volunteers to offer their time and talent twice per month for four-hour shifts Mondays through Fridays in-person at their West Allis offices, with a half-day orientation to empower their efforts.

He has been answering the prayer line since it began about five months ago, and he has found that callers have a variety of short- and long-term concerns.

“Somebody’s having surgery either today or tomorrow that called in on Sunday and wants a prayer for their surgery there, and sometimes maybe longer-term needs. It’s for all sorts of different things that people have. It’s for sickness, grief, financial issues, employment, all across the board.”

Dcn. Hoffman said the prayer ministry also includes volunteers calling out to those who have made online or mailed prayer requests.

“We get prayer cards that come in, and people ask for prayers for, again, a whole myriad of things,” he said. “Some of those are handed off to me. And then we have a system that logs people’s information, so I’ll go to that phone number and call them and offer to pray with them.”

Many of the callers and prayer-requesters from all 50 states and internationally find often that a ministry of accompaniment, listening and shared prayer not only allows for their request to be lifted up but for much-needed connection and healing in the process.

“People come to you and they’re struggling. They’re struggling for something to help them in their situation. And you’re able to do that,” Dcn. Hoffman said.

“You have people that call in and say, ‘I don’t know what else to do. I need a prayer.’ You explore their story and you hear a little bit more about what they need. Then you say a prayer with them. You’re trying to capture what they’ve told you and try to lift that up to the Lord with it.”

Dcn. Hoffman says that they often get feedback on their ministry’s healing effect, and callbacks of prayers that have been answered.

Often, the time spent in prayer is about two to three minutes, but the conversation can run longer depending upon each person’s need to talk out their struggles — especially those who don’t have much human connection due to their medical or family situation.

“They’re telling you about their lives, their story and everything,” Dcn. Hoffman said. “They’re all alone, or maybe it’s just them and their spouse, or they might live with a child who works. It’s an important piece for them to be able to have that human contact.”

The role is not professional counseling, but Dcn. Hoffman says they often will refer people to organizations like Catholic Charities that can provide people assistance such as counselors.

“It’s not just a prayer, but it’s also the ability to get people tied into resources,” Dcn. Hoffman said.

“I had somebody call me before Christmas that wanted to pray for somebody to come into their lives because they were older and they didn’t have anybody to do the little things around their house. They were missing meals. I said, ‘Have you talked to Catholic Charities? Give them a call.’”

Dcn. Hoffman said the caller called back to let him know the references opened doors to what was needed.

To Help Out in Prayer Ministry

Volunteers are needed for the Heart of the Nation prayer ministry phone lines — both to take new prayer requests and pray with those callers as well as to reach out to people who have submitted requests online. Call 414-475-4700 to get involved.

Anyone may request prayers at 414-475-4700 or at heartofthenation.org/submit-prayer-request.