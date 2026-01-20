This is the beginning of the story of the 2026 Fasting Experiment. It was born of a conversation with two friends, one of whom is single but would like that to change. The other friend, in what I can only assume was a moment of extreme optimism, said “we should fast for a whole year or something” for our friend and other friends who desire to find their spouses. Gasp! A whole year? This is an epic endeavor for someone who has struggled with fasting and its purpose. I’m finally at a point where I can get through the Ash Wednesday and Good Friday fasts without resentment and/or failure. But a whole year? I’m not so sure. I told her I was open to workshopping the idea. She quickly responded that she means “fasting from peanut butter, not a Good Friday fast for a year.” Relief. That seemed manageable. And it got me thinking.

I do not understand why fasting is important and how it works. I do know it is often written of in the Bible. In Luke’s Gospel, we read of Anna, who “worshipped night and day with fasting and prayer.” (Luke 2:37) In the book of Joel, the Lord says, “return to me with your whole heart,

with fasting, weeping, and mourning.” (Joel 2:12) In Ezra, “So we fasted, seeking this from our God, and it was granted.” (Ezra 8:23) And in Acts, “Then, completing their fasting and prayer, they laid hands on them and sent them off.” (Acts 13:3) So in the spirit of obedience and trust, I fast knowing that God knows more than I do.

The Ash Wednesday and Good Friday fasts are hard for a reason. It is good to take those days for the sake of our interior penance as the Catechism of the Catholic Church says. (CCC 1434) I’m okay with that challenge to kick me into the reality of Christ’s sacrifice. I also know that I need to do what I’m called to do, not more and not less. St. Catherine of Siena and St. Joseph of Cupertino lived solely on the Eucharist for years. I imagine there are others God asks to undertake significant fasting from food. I am not one of those people, but I suspect I’m being offered a challenge this year or more aptly, an opportunity to challenge myself and my trust in God.

For the past couple of months, I’ve been thinking about what the 2026 Fast Experiment could look like. How can I make this meaningful as well as attainable? Not too easy but not so hard it creates resentment? Challenging but not kick-me-in-the-pants difficult?

I had to first define fasting. It has to be fasting from a good, not from something that is harmful and I’m trying to stop anyway. I drink alcohol moderately, so fasting from wine or beer would be noticed and missed but not because I’m drinking a lot and need to cut back. Alternatively, I love cookies and honestly, sugar, and I know I need to detox myself from it. I don’t think that would count because my intention to not consume sugar is more selfish than selfless. Calling it a fast for religious purposes might help me achieve my goal of having less sugar, but it would be self-serving, not a sacrifice. I feel like the point of fasting is to sacrifice for an intention. What good can I sacrifice? What can I go without in order to help someone else?

After defining the fasting, I decided to break it into 12 one-month increments. Each month I will fast from a different thing. This will prevent the fast from becoming a habit and being forgotten. If I decide I’m fasting from almond butter and replace it with peanut butter, that defeats the fast. Even though I don’t like peanut butter as much, it will be a suitable replacement over time and will no longer be a fast. Each month one fast will end and another begin.

What will I fast from? Almond butter of course. It’s my pre-workout protein boost, so it will be missed. Other options include wine, beer, TV, crochet, dessert, sleep and listening to music on my drive home from work. I’ll come up with a dozen and draw them from a hat each month.

The final question is why am I doing this? I’ll select an intention each month beginning with my sweet friend who wants to stop being single. I’ll also include an intention of our Blessed Mother that only she will know about. I’m hopeful that these intentions will help me stick to this resolution. I will likely never know what comes of this fasting, but I can trust that God will see it and there will be some good.

I’m writing this Jan. 1, and I’ll start with the almond butter. If you have any suggestions of what I could add, or if you want to join me in this experiment, feel free to email me at merridith.frediani@gmail.com. I’d love the company and accountability. Stay tuned.