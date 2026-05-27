Name: Nnaemeka Obinna

School: Carthage College

Graduation date: May 22, 2026

Graduated with a Master of Science in Business Management

Parish: All Saints Catholic Church

Future Plans: While building his professional foundation, Nnaemeka has his sights set on the future in Marketing and business analysis. His Master of Science in Business Management has equipped him with the tools to make that vision a reality. Rooted in his faith and guided by a commitment to serve, the Tolton Catholic Scholarship community looks forward to watching him grow into the faith-filled leader and community builder he is called to be.

The Tolton Catholic Initiative and the Archdiocese of Milwaukee recently recognized Tolton Scholar Nnaemeka Obinna for earning a Master of Science degree in business management from Carthage College. The Tolton Catholic Scholars program provides financial assistance to Black Catholics and other Catholic persons of color pursuing higher education and career advancement opportunities.

Inspired by the example of Blessed Augustus Tolton, the first recognized Black Catholic priest in the United States, the initiative seeks to foster faith, scholarship and upward mobility through education. The program supports adult Catholics from underserved parishes pursuing studies at universities and trade schools throughout the archdiocese.

Program leaders noted that the scholarship is made possible largely through the generous support of donor Jon Baranko, whose commitment has helped expand educational opportunities for Tolton Scholars.