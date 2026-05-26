Retreat centers throughout the Milwaukee archdiocese provide opportunities for rest, prayer and deeper encounters with Christ.
Sacred Heart Retreat Center
2457 Browns Lake Drive, Burlington
institute-christ-king.org/retreatcenter
262-661-4083
Designed in the Spanish Colonial Revival architectural style and listed on the National Register of Historic Places, this lovingly restored friary is nestled on 100 acres just west of the Fox River in Burlington. Operated by the Institute of Christ the King, Sacred Heart offers guided silent retreats for women and men seeking to know Christ through the timeless traditions of his Church.
St. Vincent Pallotti Center
N6409 Bowers Road, Elkhorn
www.pallottines.org/retreat
262-723-2108
Operated by the Pallottine Fathers and Brothers, this retreat center is located on 148 lushly wooded acres in Elkhorn, just two miles south of the Interstate 43 exit. Groups of up to 40 people are welcome to request the use of the center for retreats, meetings and days of reflection. The center’s on-staff retreat coordinator is available to help create an experience curated to the particular spiritual needs of each visiting group.
Holy Hill Guest House
1525 Carmel Road, Hubertus
www.holyhill.com
262-628-5286
Pilgrims are welcome to partake of overnight accommodations in either the New Guest House or Old Monastery Inn (not handicap-accessible due to the historic architecture of the buildings), both located on the grounds of the iconic Basilica and National Shrine of Mary Help of Christians. Groups are welcome to request a suggested itinerary for their visit to this sacred space, which has been maintained and operated by the Discalced Carmelite Friars since 1906.
Casa Romero Renewal Center
423 W. Bruce St., Milwaukee
www.casaromerocenter.org
414-224-7564
A sanctuary of Ignatian spirituality in urban Milwaukee, Casa Romero facilitates bilingual programs and retreats for all ages. One of its most popular offerings is the Urban Plunge program, which seeks to promote consciousness and sensitivity to urban issues through reflection, prayer, acts of service and agency visits. A ministry of the Midwest Jesuits, Casa Romero’s mission embodies the Ignatian themes of discernment, purpose and cultural unity.
Rieti Hermitage
3221 S. Lake Drive, St. Francis
www.lakeosfs.org/content/who-we-are/franciscan-spirituality/rieti-hermitage
414-744-1160
A studio cottage located on the grounds of St. Francis Convent, the Rieti Hermitage offers the opportunity for self-directed retreats. Located just a short walk from the shores of Lake Michigan and operated by the Sisters of St. Francis of Assisi, the Hermitage can accommodate individual pilgrims or couples seeking a place to “be still and know that I am God.” (Psalm 46:10)
Catholic Ecology Center
W1468 County Road NN, Neosho
www.catholicecologycenter.org
262-419-8558
Located on 60 acres in the heart of the Kettle Moraine, the Catholic Ecology Center’s mission is to foster connection with God through the beauty of his creation. Combining elements of spirituality, service, team-building and education, their daylong retreats can be customized to meet the needs of each particular group. Building rentals, including overnight accommodations, are available. The property features outdoor Stations of the Cross, trails, a Marian shrine, access to the Rubicon River, Otter Creek, a pond, organic gardening and more.
Redemptorist Retreat Center
1800 N. Timber Trail Lane, Oconomowoc
www.redemptoristretreat.org
262-567-6900
This local hidden gem welcomes visitors to “rest, reflect and renew” through single day, multi-day and virtual guided retreats operated by the Redemptorist Order in the spiritual philosophy of St. Alphonsus Liguori. Visitors can participate in group retreats of 15 to 55 people, or simply spend the weekend in peace and quiet in one of the hermitages onsite. This location includes nature trails, an outdoor labyrinth, outdoor Stations of the Cross and Our Mother of Perpetual Help Chapel overlooking Crooked Lake — all to help foster rest, reflection and renewal for the public throughout the year.
Siena Retreat Center
5637 Erie St., Racine
www.sienaretreatcenter.org
262-898-2580
Siena Retreat Center provides retreats and programs that renew lives and deepen holistic spirituality in an environment of peace, joy and beauty. In the spirit of the Racine Dominicans, this center strives to be a catalyst for a more just and compassionate world. Located along the Lake Michigan shoreline, Siena Retreat Center offers sacred space for contemplation, connection and renewal for both groups and individuals. Spiritual guidance is also available. The center features 67 private bedrooms with en suite bathrooms, meeting room spaces for groups, a Creativity Room and outdoor labyrinth, lakeshore access with beautiful sunrise views, walking paths and a well-stocked bookstore.
Schoenstatt Retreat Center
W284N698 Cherry Lane, Waukesha
schoenstatt-wisconsin.us/retreat-center
262-522-4300 or 262-269-2611
The name “Schoenstatt” is derived from the combination of the German words for “beautiful” (“schön”) and “place” (“statt”), and likewise, the Schoenstatt Retreat Center seeks to create a “beautiful place” for and within all those who seek a deeper encounter with God’s love and mercy. Run by the Schoenstatt Sisters of Mary, the retreat offerings at the center include day and overnight accommodations, a house chapel within the main building as well as the International Schoenstatt Shrine located on the bucolic wooded grounds.
St. Benedict’s Retreat Center
12605 224th Ave., Benet Lake
www.benetlake.org
262-396-4311
Located on the southwestern shore of Benet Lake just north of the Wisconsin-Illinois border, St. Benedict’s Retreat Center offers a secluded setting that is also easily accessible via Interstate 94 to both the Archdiocese of Milwaukee and the Archdiocese of Chicago. The Benedictine Monks of Benet Lake welcome around 3,500 retreatants each year, offering several directed retreats each month exploring different spiritual themes. The center is also open to individual directed retreats.