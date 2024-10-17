Fr. Tom Cassidy, S.C.J., President-Rector at Sacred Heart Seminary and School of Theology, talks about the portrait of the founder of the Dehonians, Venerable Fr. Leo John Dehon. The artist, Fr. Honoré Razafinarivo, S.C.J., looks on. (Submitted photo)

When he was a student, Fr. Honoré Razafinarivo, S.C.J., saw a member of his religious community –– the Priests of the Sacred Heart (Dehonians) –– working on a painting. He asked if he could give it a try. The young Honoré got a few tips on technique from the SCJ priest, but much of what Fr. Honoré knows about painting is self-taught.

His preference is working with oil-based paints, and one of his favorite subjects is the founder of the Priests of the Sacred Heart, Venerable Fr. Leo John Dehon.

Fr. Honoré is a Dehonian priest from Madagascar. For the past few months, he has been a student in Sacred Heart Seminary and School of Theology’s English and Culture Studies program. Between his English studies, he painted two portraits of his community’s founder: one for the Provincial Conference Center and one for the SHSST dining room.

The portrait for the seminary dining room was unveiled during a ceremony Oct. 3. The painting for the Provincial Conference Center was received by Dcn. David Nagel, S.C.J., province treasurer, in September.