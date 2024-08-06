The first St. Vincent de Paul Society “Giving from the Heart” gala raised more than $40,000. The second will be held Thursday, Aug. 22, at The Gage in West Allis. (Submitted photos)

The St. Vincent de Paul Society of Milwaukee’s Neighbors Helping Neighbors home visit program will be the main beneficiary of the second annual “Giving from the Heart” gala.

The event will take place Thursday, Aug. 22, at The Gage, 1139 S. 70th St., West Allis.

“This past year, society volunteers made more than 10,000 visits to the homes of local individuals and families in need, offering basic needs like refurbished appliances, new beds, food, clothing, furniture and more,” said Rebecca Surges, Director of Philanthropy and Marketing Communications for SVDP of Milwaukee. “Those we serve often live in poverty, are large families with young children, the elderly, those with mental health challenges, those with disabilities, and more.”

Last year’s inaugural event raised more than $40,000. Without the event, Sturges said the nonprofit would struggle greatly, as they would be without critical funds for the Neighbors Helping Neighbors program.

“It truly takes a village to coordinate an event like this,” Surges said. “We are blessed by those who joined us, participated in our silent auction, and gave of their time, talents and treasure. This year’s event is sure to be an exciting, celebratory evening, all in support of the society’s mission to eliminate poverty and hunger, and provide compassionate care and food security for Milwaukee neighbors in need.”

Visiting the poor is a charism of the organization dating back to its inception in 1833 by Frederic Ozanam in Paris. This practice caught on around the world and in Milwaukee by 1849. Several St. Vincent de Paul conferences were established in Milwaukee. By 1914, the organization formed a council, which allowed for legal incorporation and the ability to take on larger activities.

In addition to visiting those at home, the organization runs thrift stores, meal programs, shelters and help centers. Milwaukee County has 43 SVDP conferences with most located at area Catholic parishes. Volunteers also operate food pantries, and visit the sick, the elderly and the imprisoned.

The doors open for the gala at 5:30 p.m. with a silent auction of more than 30 items and live music. The event will also feature a gourmet summer meal, which includes a variety of tasty appetizers. Signature cocktails will also be available.

Frankie Jupiter of CBS-58 will emcee the gala, featuring heartfelt stories from those impacted by the society’s work. The SVDP Society will also debut its new 2024 mission video produced by MAJIC Productions.

The Gage has a limit of 300 guests, and Surges encourages early registration so they can best prepare for their guests. Registration closes Aug. 15.

Individual tickets are $150, and a table for eight is $1,200. Learn more by visiting https://one.bidpal.net/svdpmilw/welcome.

Additionally, gala sponsorships are available. Reach out to Rebecca Surges, Director of Philanthropy and Marketing Communications, at RSurges@svdpmilw.org or 414-667-0242 to learn more.