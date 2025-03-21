Dozens of girls and women showed their talents at a Miss Amazing event held in Green Bay last year. Miss Amazing is a national self-esteem movement for girls and women with disabilities. (Submitted photo)

This year, the Wisconsin Knights of Columbus provided $115,000 in grants to be divided among 29 organizations that benefit individuals with intellectual disabilities.

The fraternal organization set the grants after its annual Intellectual Disabilities Committee gathering in January.

In considering a large stack of applicants, the committee focused on efforts that would empower individuals and foster a sense of belonging. Bennie Green, who has served as the committee chair and Intellectual Disabilities director since 2022, led the proceedings. He reminded the Knights of the importance of their mission and the lives they would impact.

“We generally get 30 to 50 grant requests per year, and the committee includes one representative from each diocese, two consultants and me,” he said. “The grants are approved based on the support offered to those with intellectual disabilities. Because the total grant requests might exceed available funds, we do award partial funds toward a grant to try and assist as many organizations as possible.”

Green said most councils hold drives to raise money for this effort, such as the annual Tootsie Roll Drive, which begins in April and continues through June. “Some councils hold drives in other months as well,” he said.

Dr. David Kreutz, State Advocate KOC and Grand Knight of Council 973, said his council offers a bowl-a-thon along with the Tootsie Roll Drive to raise funds.

“In Wisconsin, 75 percent of the funds raised typically stay within the local council for their charitable efforts, while 25 percent goes to the state council,” he said. The state portion is often used for grants and other statewide initiatives benefiting individuals with intellectual disabilities.”

According to Kreutz, one of the standout projects is Miss Amazing, an event held in Green Bay that highlights the talents of girls with disabilities.

“With a grant of $9,000, the event would provide a venue, awards and support for the day, creating an atmosphere of celebration and acceptance that will light up the lives of many participants,” he said, adding, “Another heartwarming grant was directed toward Easter Seals Wisconsin, which received funding for 10 camperships. These grants would enable children and adults to attend camps designed specifically for their needs, fostering lifelong friendships and invaluable experiences.”

The Arc of Racine Country received a grant of $2,350 to assist in program expenses and transportation costs. Participants will have access to tablets for learning purposes and explore a new world of knowledge, stimulating their minds and spirits.

“Across the state, programs like Best Buddies, Life Navigators and Washington County Birth to 3 received funding to address unique needs, from organizing dances and tailgate events to supporting early intervention strategies for children, respectively,” Kreutz said. “Each dollar allocated represented hope, recognition and empowerment for individuals who might otherwise feel overlooked.”

Some other grant recipients included:

Shepherds College, Union Grove — A $5,000 grant to ensure students will enjoy a unique and enriching education atmosphere.

The Opportunity Center, Milwaukee — A $10,000 grant for repairing loading docks.

The Arc of Dodge County, Beaver Dam —A $4,800 grant to attend Disney on Ice.

Green said that these grants powerfully remind the 31,107 Wisconsin Knights of Columbus members of their dedication and compassion for supporting the community and transforming the lives of those with intellectual disabilities.

“The goal of this program is to raise awareness of the needs and the awesome programs that exist to serve those with intellectual disabilities,” he said. “Being a part of this program has allowed me the advantage to see the amazing programs/organizations that exist and the generosity and sacrifices that their members make to serve those with intellectual disabilities. I am unsure where the different programs/ organizations would be without Wisconsin Knights of Columbus’s support, but I believe we have made a positive impact.”

The number of grants presented to various organizations in the state is a testament to the dedication of the Knights of Columbus.

“From the time the program started until now, the Intellectual Disability Campaign, due to the hard work and generosity of Knights of Columbus councils and their communities, has raised more than $25 million,” Green said.

The Knights of Columbus assists Catholic men in deepening their faith, serving their communities and safeguarding their families. For more information on joining, contact Kreutz at drdavidkreutz@gmail.com.