Most Catholics have heard the Gospel accounts of Christ’s Passion and Death. Many have even seen it depicted on film or read about it through private revelations shared by saints.

But witnessing the sights and sounds of Holy Week through a live production is a rare experience coming to Milwaukee on Sunday, March 30, at Ss. Cyril and Methodius Parish, 2427 S. 15th St.

“The Passion of Christ” features more than 70 amateur actors and singers from the Chicago area. Written and directed by Cecylia Jablonska and featuring music by Emmy award-winning composer Andrzej Warzocha, the production is staged by Live Theater Production, a Chicago nonprofit.

Two performances will be presented, one in English and one in Polish, at the parish Sunday, March 30. The first performance will be in Polish and follow the 10:30 a.m. Polish Mass. The 3 p.m. performance will be in English.

The performances are free, but donations will be welcomed to offset the expenses incurred by bringing the production to Milwaukee.

Live Theater has performed “The Passion of Christ” for 30 years in churches across the United States and in Poland. Several of these performances were attended by Ss. Cyril and Methodius parishioners Rick and Anita Rabiega.

“We found (the productions) to be extremely moving and spiritually inspiring,” said Rick Rabiega, who along with his wife is also a parishioner of St. Alphonsus in Greendale. “It was one thing, for me, to hear the Gospel story read on Sunday, and another to hear and see the story acted and sung in person. You’re able to imagine, realistically, without sugar-coating it, what Jesus went through for us.”

The Rabiegas approached Live Theater about bringing the production to the Milwaukee area. Doing so has involved a robust effort on the part of several sponsoring groups, including Polanki, the Polish Women’s Cultural Club of Milwaukee; Polish Heritage Alliance, Milwaukee; Polish National Alliance; PNA Milwaukee Society; Polonia Sport Club, Franklin; Polish American Congress Wisconsin Division; and the Polish Legion of American Veterans.

“We had never organized something like this before, so it has been a learning experience,” said Rabiega. “Although the cast members are amateur and not paid, producing such a large-scale event comes with financial costs. After their Saturday performance in Illinois, the crew will transport their lighting and sound equipment in two large trucks to Milwaukee. They set up overnight in order to not interrupt Sunday morning Masses at the parish.”

The Polish American performers who make up the ensemble meaningfully communicate the devotion of the Polish people to their Catholic faith, Rabiega said. “Our Polish ethnicity has been closely intertwined with our religious beliefs for more than a thousand years. We cherish this special part of our heritage. The passion and faith of these Polish American performers is visibly evident to all.”

Founded in 1893 by Fr. John Szulaski and several hundred members of the southern part of St. Hyacinth’s congregation, Ss. Cyril and Methodius is one of the oldest and largest Polish Catholic communities in Wisconsin. Sunday Masses are offered in Polish and in English, and the bulletin is printed in both languages.

Rabiega hopes the performances will inspire other local parishes to bring the production to their communities in future years.

“I believe this will be a transformative experience for all who attend,” he said. “During Lent, this seems a meaningful step in preparation for Easter.”

For more information, call 414-810-8158 or 414-426-9305 or visit livetheaterproduction.com.