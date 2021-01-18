From March 19 to March 26, St. Thomas More High School will host its annual auction fundraiser in a virtual format. Inspired by the popular family board game, this year’s auction theme will be “MOREopoly.” Supported by a committee of volunteers, the St. Thomas More Auction represents the school’s largest annual fundraising event.

Under normal circumstances, the event welcomes more than 400 alumni, parents and community members to St. Thomas More for dinner, drinks and fellowship as they bid on items and experiences in silent and live auctions. In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, however, St. Thomas More will host this year’s auction virtually, as the school did with tremendous success in March 2020.

“While we are disappointed that we will not be able to celebrate in person, we are excited to share our unique auction experience with even more people through our virtual format,” said Baird Senior Advisory Solutions Consultant Tracey Killoran, who co-chairs the school’s auction committee and serves on its board of directors. “By holding the auction virtually, alumni and other supporters across the country can participate from the safety of their own homes, bidding on auction items, watching our Fund the Future videos, and celebrating the 150-year legacy of St. Thomas More.”

For the 2021 fundraiser, rather than sponsoring or purchasing tickets for an in-person event, supporters, either individually or by pooling their resources together with others, may “purchase” a property on the official “MOREopoly” game board. Donors purchasing a property gain naming rights for that space on the “MOREopoly” game board and will receive a custom-made “deed” with the name they selected.

Like the traditional game board, the “MOREopoly” board contains 22 properties, four railroads, and two utilities. To purchase a property on the “MOREopoly” board, contact Alumni Director Dan Steffes at dsteffes@tmore.org or 414-481-8370, ext. 122.

The 2021 St. Thomas More Virtual Auction will also allow participants to bid on 100-plus unique items and experiences with all proceeds benefiting St. Thomas More. Bidding for the 2021 auction will open the week of March 15 and close at 9 p.m. March 25.

In the fundraiser’s traditional format, once bidding has closed and the dinner program has ended, St. Thomas More asks guests to contribute to the school’s Fund the Future campaign. Through this campaign, St. Thomas More provides its students with need- and merit-based scholarships, which are especially important as families respond to the economic upheaval caused by COVID-19. All donations to Fund the Future are fully tax-deductible.

As the school did in 2020, St. Thomas More will continue its Fund the Future campaign virtually. Despite the obstacles of the pandemic, the 2020 Fund the Future campaign, which featured video testimonials from teachers, parents, and administrators, was a resounding success, with St. Thomas More’s supporters contributing nearly $50,000 to fund much-needed scholarships for our students.

“The 2020 St. Thomas More Virtual Auction was one of the most unique events I’ve ever been involved with,” said Milwaukee Admirals President Jon Greenberg, who co-chairs the school’s auction committee and serves on its board of directors. “To see how both the St. Thomas More community and the community-at-large came together was inspirational, and I know that the St. Thomas More family will step up to the plate once again for our school.”

To purchase a property on the “MOREopoly” board and learn more about the event, visit tmore.org/2021auction. St. Thomas More will release more information about the 2021 Fund the Future campaign in the coming months.