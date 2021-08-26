Brenda White, president of Siena Catholic Schools of Racine, has announced that Dr. Susan Savaglio-Jarvis has been named the new principal at St. Rita Catholic School. Dr. Savaglio-Jarvis joined St. Rita on Monday, Aug. 16.

“We are incredibly excited and blessed to welcome Sue to St. Rita and Siena Catholic Schools,” said White. “The first thing parents will sense about Dr. Savaglio-Jarvis is that she’s incredibly dedicated to the Catholic faith, which is something the St. Rita community prides itself on. Secondly, the wealth of experience she has as an educator will continue to strengthen an already academically rigorous school.”

Dr. Savaglio-Jarvis has served in a variety of roles in the Kenosha Unified School District since 2005, including seven years as urban superintendent, two years as assistant superintendent of teaching and learning, principal at Bradford High School, and assistant principal at Tremper High School. A Kenosha native, she also held educational leadership roles (elementary school principal, middle school assistant principal) in Tempe, Arizona, where she earned her B.A. Ed. (Physical Education), M.A. Ed. (Secondary Curriculum and Instruction/General), Administrative Certificate, and Ed.D.(Administrative Leadership and Supervision) from Arizona State University.

She is the past-president of the Closing the Achievement Gap Consortium for the State of Wisconsin and has spent a significant portion of her career focusing on curriculum development, diversity work, and educational leadership development. She has developed and implemented many programs locally and has presented for numerous professional organizations at the local, state, and national levels.

“As a life-long educator, I am thrilled to bring my experience and knowledge to St. Rita and Siena Catholic Schools,” said Dr. Savaglio-Jarvis. “It is clear that our school families are passionate about faith formation, strong academics, and the tight-knit community they’ve cultivated. Bringing my faith and professional experiences together has long been a dream of mine and is now a reality. I am excited to meet the faculty, staff, parents, and most of all, students.”