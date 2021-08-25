Dead Theologians Society (DTS), a canonically-approved Catholic youth and young adult apostolate with chapters at St. Catherine of Siena in Ripon and St. Mary’s Visitation in Elm Grove, is marking its upcoming 25th year with a new book release. The daily devotional book, Wisdom and Inspiration from the Saints in a Sentence, is authored by DTS Founder and Director Eddie Cotter and features powerful daily inspirations from hundreds of great Catholic saints with full-color traditional holy artwork. The small compact book, published by Mater Media in Evansville, Missouri, is currently being distributed through Roman Catholic Gear in Middletown, Pennsylvania. Proceeds from the sale of the devotional will benefit the mission work of Dead Theologians Society.

“This book has been a project I have dreamed of for many years,” Cotter said. “Over 25 years ago, I read a quote from St. John Vianney, the Cure of Ars. He said, ‘Anger never travels alone. It is always accompanied by plenty of other sins.’ This short but profound quote was a life-changer for me. The wisdom contained in this quote stuck and has remained with me for a lifetime. During the years, I had thought how helpful it would be to research and compile quotes like these from our great saints to help catechize and evangelize a multitude of people, both Catholic and non-Catholic alike.”

Cotter is grateful to his friend and graphic artist, Ronan Lynch in Ireland, for his work on the artwork, graphics and layout, and his good friend of 20 years, Fr. Rick Heilman, who put him in contact with Zip Rzeppa of Mater Media for the possibility of publishing this book.

“From the outset, Zip and the folks at Mater Media got behind the project 100 percent and they’ve been wonderful to work with,” Cotter said. “We’re delighted and grateful to have this book immediately available and distributed by Roman Catholic Gear. Dead Theologians Society is all about leading young people to Jesus through the examples of the great saints. This book, Wisdom & Inspiration from the Saints in a Sentence, is a way for the DTS apostolate to continue our mission, while reaching an even greater number of people.”

The book retails for $19.95 and can be purchased at https://romancatholicgear.com/collections/books/products/wisdom-inspiration-from-the-saints-in-a-sentence.