St. Lawrence Seminary High School senior Aidan Hager has been selected for one of four spots with the Sheboygan County Scholars Program.

The program will provide Hager with a full-tuition scholarship to Lakeland University that is supported by the Sheboygan County Chamber of Commerce, leading businesses and philanthropists. Hager exceeded their academic standards, was evaluated through a competitive application process, and interviewed with board members.

He is now expected to excel academically, be engaged in campus life and the Sheboygan community through volunteer opportunities, and maintain the highest ethical standards throughout his time attending Lakeland University.