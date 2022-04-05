Milwaukee Archbishop Jerome E. Listecki has appointed Matthew Rizzo to the role of president of St. Joseph Catholic Academy in Kenosha. Rizzo had been serving as interim president since January, during the search for a new president.

“Our months-long search brought us to the conclusion that the most qualified candidate is right here with us in Matthew Rizzo,” said Superintendent of Catholic Schools Kathleen Cepelka. “His experience, professionalism and ability to bring people together toward a common vision will help St. Joseph Catholic Academy continue its legacy of excellence.”

“I have enjoyed the past few months serving as interim president, and I’m grateful for the archdiocese’s confidence in me to continue to lead and further strengthen the academy, so we can secure a bright future for Catholic education in Kenosha,” said Matt Rizzo, M.Ed.

Rizzo was previously the middle school principal. SJCA High School Principal Bridget Bartholomew has taken on academic leadership of both the middle school and high school.

St. Joseph Catholic Academy is a comprehensive 3K through grade 12 Catholic college preparatory school, comprised of two academic campuses, designed to educate the whole child.