The Class of 2024 achievements of St. Anthony High School are led by the dynamic duo of twins Joseph Garcia, Valedictorian, and Joshua Garcia, Salutatorian. This remarkable pair has set a new standard for academic excellence, earning accolades and opportunities that reflect their dedication and talent. However, they are not the only ones who have excelled. The class has shown exceptional performance, with many students securing places in prestigious institutions and earning significant scholarships.

Submitting more than 40 applications to four-year colleges and universities across the United States, Joseph and Joshua have secured places in more than 30 institutions, amassing a collective scholarship total exceeding $5 million. Their acceptance letters include prestigious private liberal arts colleges like the University of Richmond, Lehigh University and Connecticut College, as well as esteemed institutions such as St. Olaf College, Lawrence University, Beloit College, Knox College, College of Wooster and Allegheny College.

Joseph Garcia, the Valedictorian, is set to pursue his passion for music theory and composition, with aspirations of obtaining a master’s degree in conducting. Meanwhile, Joshua Garcia, the Salutatorian, aims to major in computer science and criminal justice, with dreams of specializing in cybersecurity and serving with the FBI.

The Class of 2024, with its 117 candidates for graduation, is a testament to the continued excellence of St. Anthony High School. Their scholarship amounts total approximately $26 million and counting, significantly exceeding prior records. This achievement reflects the school’s commitment to providing a high-quality education and preparing its students for success in college and beyond.