In a remarkable display of academic accomplishment, twin siblings Anna and Drew Miler have secured the esteemed titles of valedictorian and salutatorian, respectively, for the graduating class of 2024 at Pius XI Catholic High School, Milwaukee.

Anna and Drew are members of Christ King Parish, Wauwatosa, where they also attended grade school.

With an unwavering commitment to excellence and a passion for learning, Anna and Drew have distinguished themselves as exemplary scholars throughout their high school journey. Their remarkable achievements have earned them the highest academic honors bestowed upon graduating seniors.

Anna Miler, the valedictorian of the class of 2024 (and the elder of the pair by a few minutes), has consistently demonstrated dedication to excellence both in and outside of the classroom. Anna is not only admired for her dedication to academics but is also a talented artist and recipient of awards from the Regional Scholastic Art and Writing Competition. In addition to her art interest, she had the math skills necessary to help found and lead the Pius XI math tutoring center (along with her brother and others). Anna will attend Johns Hopkins University, where she plans to study economics and be a part of the women’s swim team.

When asked about Anna’s four years at Pius XI, her advisor said, “Anna Miler is an extremely focused, creative, responsible and kind member of the Pius XI community. Her drive to succeed in academics and her passion shown in her art has been such an amazing gift to Pius over the last four years. She effortlessly brightens the days of those around her.”

Meanwhile, Drew Miler, the salutatorian of the class of 2024, has also left his mark on the landscape of Pius XI.

Drew’s advisor summed it up by saying, “What can I say about Drew? He’s awesome – hardworking, dedicated and driven to be the best he can be. When something isn’t working — whether it’s a robotic arm, his baseball swing, his class schedule so he can add another AP class, or how to best explain a math problem to a student who’s struggling — Drew figures it out and gets the job done. He is kind, patient and wicked smart. It has been a privilege to be a part of his high school journey.”

With plans to attend the University of Minnesota, his involvement with Pius XI’s championship-winning Rube Goldberg team has helped to set him up for success, as he intends to study aerospace engineering. He has exhibited exceptional intellectual curiosity and impressive leadership skills as he helped found the Pius XI math tutoring center and served as captain of the cross country and baseball teams.

“We are immensely proud to have Anna and Drew represent our graduating class as valedictorian and salutatorian,” said Ryan Krienke, Principal of Pius XI Catholic High School. “Not only have they excelled academically but have also demonstrated outstanding leadership and character, and will always be valued members of our school community.”

The graduation ceremony, where Anna and Drew will deliver their respective addresses, will take place June 2 at Pius XI Catholic High School.