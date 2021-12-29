School administrators collected, wrapped and organized 650 donated gifts for St. Anthony School Milwaukee, a K-12 Catholic school on Milwaukee’s south side.

On Tuesday, Dec. 21, St. Anthony elementary schools distributed the wrapped Christmas gifts to elementary (K4-fifth grade) students.

St. Anthony School collected donations through Advent Angels, an annual school-facilitated toy drive that provides wrapped Christmas gifts to students. With COVID-19 safety measures in mind, donors primarily purchased gifts online, then delivered them directly to the school.

“Each year, we are blessed with the ability not only to sustain but grow this program to meet the needs of our families,” said Gretchen Zyduck, St. Anthony School’s communications and fund development specialist. “I am proud of this work and the joy it brings our students.”