Animals of all types, shapes and sizes are invited to receive a special blessing at 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 2, at St. Ann Center for Intergenerational Care.

Dcn. Pat LaPointe, Pastoral Coordinator for South Shore Parishes of Milwaukee, will preside at this celebration of the Feast of St. Francis of Assisi, patron of animals. The blessing, a beloved annual tradition at St. Ann Center’s Stein Campus, will again take place in the east parking lot. The address is 2801 E. Morgan Ave.

Pet owners should wear masks and keep at least 6 feet apart from others attending. Those who would like a blessing for their pet but don’t want to bring the animal can bring their pet’s picture, collar, leash or toy.

For more information, call Rodican Rose Bonn, St. Ann Center’s director of pastoral care, at 414- 977-5075.