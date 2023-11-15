Players from St. Mary, Hales Corners, celebrate winning the girls Division 1 championship at the Seton Volleyball Tournament. (Photos Courtesy of Glen Barkow)

St. Mary, Hales Corners, defeated St. Charles, Hartland, 27-25, 21-25, 25-21, 25-18, in the girls Division 1 championship match.

Bruce-Guadalupe/Acosta defeated the co-op team of St. Leonard, Muskego/St. Joseph, Big Bend, by a count of25-13, 21-25, 25-22, 25-23, in the girls Division 2 title match.