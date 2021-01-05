Students who graduate from Cristo Rey Jesuit High School will be eligible for a scholarship to Ripon College. The scholarship is endowed by Mark and Janice Heinz Franzen of New Berlin. (Submitted photo)

A new endowed scholarship will link graduates of Cristo Rey Jesuit High School and Ripon College. The Franzen/Cristo Rey Endowed Scholarship is named for Ripon College graduates Mark Franzen and Janice Heinz Franzen (both class of 1983) of New Berlin, who are supporters of the initiative.

Andrew Stith, president of Cristo Rey, said, “Nearly all of our graduates are in the first generation in their families to attend college. The Franzen/Cristo Rey Endowed Scholarship gives them an incredible opportunity to pursue their higher education at Ripon College.

“As our students grow into active, engaged leaders, we want them to understand that the learning they do and the gifts they develop should be in service to and with others in our community. Thanks to this generous gift from the Franzens, this value will continue to be nurtured in our graduates who will deepen their search at Ripon for what it means to have a Life Well Lived.”

Ripon will award the scholarship annually to two or more first-year students who have graduated from Cristo Rey Jesuit and demonstrate financial need. The scholarship will supplement other financial awards and will cover the full cost of a college education.

“The Franzen/Cristo Rey Scholarship will ensure that future generations of students from Milwaukee will be able to continue their education at one of the premier liberal arts colleges in the nation,” said Zach Messitte, president of Ripon College. “The gift that Mark and Janice Franzen are making will have a direct impact on the lives and careers of dozens of young people for years to come.”