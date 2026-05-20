Dancers perform during a Racine parish festival, one of many cultural traditions that will come together for the Saints on the Lake Festival as eight communities unite as St. Leo the Great. (Submitted photo)

As eight Racine-area parishes prepare to merge into St. Leo the Great, a new summer festival aims to bring the emerging community together while showcasing Catholic life in the city.

Announced by the Archdiocese of Milwaukee in early April, the merger will unite Sacred Heart, St. Edward, St. Richard, St. Patrick, St. John Nepomuk, St. Joseph, St. Lucy and St. Sebastian into one parish serving Racine and Sturtevant. The new parish will be led by Fr. Jose Mario Nieto.

To help mark that transition, parish leaders have organized the “Saints on the Lake Festival,” set for June 26-28 at the Racine Festival Site along South Fifth Street.

“The one thing we thought when we started working on our collaboration and as we moved into our merger was that we needed to show our larger community in Racine the presence and vibrancy of Catholic Life. To promote community and unity amongst Catholics in Racine, the idea of a single festival emerged. We decided that the best place was the festival grounds downtown. We also want to make it more of a Catholic festival; so, all the churches involved in the merger would participate, bringing their unique character to the grounds. This way, we will offer the best of all of us to the larger Racine community,” he said.

The name of the festival reflects both its setting and its purpose.

“We decided to call the festival -Saints on the Lake- to honor our past legacy of the great Catholics who built the Catholic community in Racine and the many efforts to establish the eight parishes that are part of this merger. We want to keep honoring those great men and women who gave so much for our church in Racine. We understand that we are one community in Christ with a diversity of gifts and backgrounds, and that makes us stronger. We want to be strong to fulfill the Lord’s mandate to make disciples of all nations. St. Leo the Great is here to bring people closer to Christ in the sacramental life of the Church and to serve those in need in our city,” he noted.

The festival builds on long-standing parish traditions, particularly those at St. Lucy and St. Patrick. Pat McLeod, who has led the St. Lucy festival with his wife, JoEllyn, for 30 years, said planning has taken on a new dimension.

“Normally we have a group of people who take an area of expertise, such as fish fry, our famous meat raffle (Market Square) etc.,” he recounted. “That was automatic. But this is a big change for all of us in a positive way to bring together our Catholic Community of Eight. We want to keep the many traditions over the years — such as St. Patrick’s festival had the pastor ride a horse! Mick Moore of St. Pat’s has coordinated events like that for years,” McLeod said.

Festival highlights include live music throughout the weekend, food and beverages, the popular Market Square meat raffle and activities for all ages. Fireworks are planned for Friday night, continuing a familiar Racine lakefront tradition.

“We will celebrate Mass with Archbishop Grob on Sunday, June 28, at 11:30 (a.m.) on the grounds. During the festival days, our Siena Catholic Schools system will be present to share its mission with participants and to promote Catholic education in Racine. We are also showcasing some of our ministries during the festival to share the life and vibrancy of St. Leo the Great’s future,” he said proudly.

Held at the lakefront in Racine, the festival offers a visible sign of unity as the new parish prepares to begin.

Eight Catholic communities together. One celebration. A new beginning for St. Leo the Great.