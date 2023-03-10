Sacred Heart Seminary and School of Theology raised more than $2,500 during its hot wings fundraiser on Monday, Feb. 20. Fourteen participants, including seminarians, students, faculty and staff, ate their way through 10 levels of hot sauce. Saint Francis de Sales seminarians and staff also participated. Each participant had sponsors and the rest of the school was able to buy milk for the participants. Twelve of the 14 participants made it all the way through the 10 levels, resulting in a tie-breaking trivia quiz. The final winner was Dr. Michael Brummond, Associate Professor of Systematic Theology, who designated the Women’s Support Center of Milwaukee as the beneficiary of the funds raised. (Submitted photo)