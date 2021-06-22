Sacred Heart Seminary and School of Theology has announced that Rev. John Mack will be joining the formation team as vice president.

Fr. Mack, a diocesan priest from the Diocese of Buffalo, served in the formation department of Christ the King Seminary in East Aurora, New York, for 12 years.

“I’m very pleased that Fr. John has been permitted by his bishop to come to us as the new Vice President of Formation Programs,” said Fr. Raúl Gómez-Ruiz SDS, President Rector of Sacred Heart Seminary and School of Theology. “He comes with solid experience in seminary formation in all of its aspects.”

Fr. Mack was ordained to the priesthood on June 1, 1985, and received his Masters of Divinity from Christ the King Seminary in East Aurora, New York, in 1984, a Master of Theology degree and a Licentiate of Sacred Theology from Regis College – University of Toronto, Ontario in 2012, and a Certificate in Advanced Studies in Educational Leadership from the State University of New York College at Brockport, New York, in 2001.

Fr. Mack will continue working with the Pro-Life office in the Diocese of Buffalo and is trained in Project Rachel Ministry, a program of Catholic Community Services. Fr. Mack is also maintaining his work with the Mother Teresa Home, a program that provides shelter, community service, and education referral services to all mothers in need, in addition to being available to celebrate Masses when back in Buffalo during semester breaks. Fr. Mack will oversee the human, pastoral and spiritual formation programs.