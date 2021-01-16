This year, 35 high school girls will have the opportunity for a hybrid-style college prep, career exploration and leadership program at Mount Mary University from June 21-24.

The program will be held partially on campus and partially online, and will be available as a fully online experience.

Participants will experience panels, lectures and interactive workshops on a variety of different leadership and professional growth topics, such as building confidence, finding your authentic self, and racism and leadership.

Registration is open through March 1 at www.mtmary.edu/sla. Young women currently in their freshman, sophomore or junior years of high school at the time of application are eligible.

An information session for prospective students will be held from 3 to 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 10. Visit the web page to register.

“Mount Mary excels in developing confident women. The sooner we are able to reach them, the more successful we believe they will be in life,” said Leadership Institute Director Anne Kahl. “We are so excited to offer this opportunity for high school students to learn and walk away more confident and more educated for their future careers.”

The cost to attend is $100 per student. This fee includes activities and program materials. The Summer Leadership Academy is supported by grants from private foundations, corporate sponsors and individuals that cover some costs for this program. Financial need scholarships are available.