Sacred Heart Seminary and School of Theology held the annual Rector’s Day on Monday, Aug. 23. Convened by President-Rector Very Rev. Raúl Gómez-Ruiz SDS, PhD, it is a day for faculty and staff to gather, and build community and vision for the semester. More than 100 students started classes Monday, Aug. 30. Students include residential seminarians from across the Unites States, international seminarians studying English, seminarians from Saint Francis de Sales Seminary and lay students in the Lumen Cordis and Cor Unum master’s programs. (Photo courtesy of Sacred Heart Seminary and School of Theology)