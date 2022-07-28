On July 1, 1997, Queen of Apostles Catholic Church came into existence at N35 W23360 Capitol Drive, Pewaukee, following the successful merger of former Pewaukee parishes St. Mary and Ss. Peter and Paul.

On July 10 of this year, Archbishop Jerome E. Listecki celebrated Mass to observe the occasion, which was followed by a parish-wide picnic.

“As grateful as we are for the last 25 years, this event is more than a celebration of the past,” Fr. Chuck Hanel said. “It is also a promise for the future, as we recommit ourselves to growing in discipleship of Jesus and inviting others to join the journey.”

The name Queen of Apostles was selected from a list of potential names recommended by parishioners of both parishes. Two and a half decades later, it is a thriving faith community known for its welcoming manner and fellowship.