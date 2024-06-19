In the wake of the June 9 death of President Michael R. Lovell, the Marquette University Board of Trustees elected Provost Kimo Ah Yun to serve as the university’s 25th president in an acting capacity.

Acting President Ah Yun’s years of work with President Lovell as a key member of the executive leadership team will ensure continuity and continued focus on the university’s mission, students, the campus community and its strategic initiatives.

Acting President Ah Yun, who will continue as provost, joined Marquette in 2016 as dean of the Diederich College of Communication. He was named acting provost in 2018 and permanent provost in 2019. Prior to joining Marquette University, he was associate dean of the College of Arts and Letters at California State University, Sacramento, where he also served as chair of the department of communication studies, director of the Center for Teaching and Learning, and professor of communication studies.

“While this is an unfathomable loss and Mike Lovell is irreplaceable, the Board of Trustees is committed to supporting our campus community and ensuring Marquette continues to carry out our Catholic, Jesuit mission that Mike lived every day,” said Todd Adams, Chair of the Marquette University Board of Trustees. “Mike would want us to make certain that we do everything possible to make sure that Marquette continues to shine its light for generations. Thus, the board is grateful to Acting President Ah Yun for agreeing to continue our important work.”