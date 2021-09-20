Dan Miller, the state director for Pro-Life Wisconsin, said his group wanted to take matters into their own hands after seeing March for Life events nationally and in Chicago canceled by local governments because of the pandemic.

“Pro-Life Wisconsinites are different than any other pro-lifer,” Miller said. “We don’t fold under pressure. We will never give up or shut up until Roe v. Wade has been overturned and the personhood of the preborn child is protected under the law. We instinctively push back against tyranny wherever it rears up, including our local, state and federal governments.”

In response, Pro-Life Wisconsin is sponsoring the first March for Life Wisconsin, which will take place from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 2. Organizers expect thousands to descend on the Wisconsin State Capital for the event.

Buses will be available for marchers from all over the state.

“We have them coming from Appleton, Brookfield, DePere, Fond du Lac, Green Bay, La Crosse, Mauston, Oconomowoc, Racine, Sparta and Wausau,” Miller said. “The bus tickets are just $20 per rider and will bring you right to the Capitol. Of course, you can also take your own car and park near the Capital.”

Miller said it is essential to stand up for the preborn no matter what is going on in the world.

Beginning at noon, guests will hear from inspirational pro-life leaders, such as Canon Aaron Huberfeld, rector at St. Mary’s Oratory, Wausau; Fr. Richard Heilman, pastor at St. Mary in Pine Bluff; Lucy Wirtz, student speaker; state legislator Janel Brandtjen; Rev. Brian Walker, program director at Pro-Life Action Ministries; Tallulah Caulfield, affiliate leader of Pro-Life Green Bay; and Steve Karlen, campaign director for 40 Days for Life.

Donation buckets will be available with funds going to support the Women’s Care Center and CareNet in Madison.

“We will be marching around the Capitol like the Jericho March and then going over to Planned Parenthood, 3706 Orin Road, to say some prayers,” Miller said. “October is the perfect month for this because it is Respect Life Month, and a lot of those who might attend the march in Washington, D.C., can come here and avoid all of the hassles to get on a plane. Besides, the weather should be great and not cold like it will be in January.”

Pro-Life Wisconsin signs will be available for attendees during the march, but Miller encourages marchers to make their own, as they may run out due to the event’s popularity.

“If you are fed up with abortion, and the way legislators have done nothing more than regulate abortion, I encourage you to come to the State Capitol to exercise your First Amendment free-speech rights,” Miller said. “We have seen now more than ever that if you don’t exercise your rights, you will lose them. Join us and make your voice be heard.”

More Information

March of Life Wisconsin

Saturday, Oct. 2

Wisconsin State Capital

Noon-3 p.m.

Cost $20 for round trip bus

For more information: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/march-for-life-wisconsin-tickets-166830828499

ProLifeWI.org

If you are interested in becoming a sponsor, contact Michele Grall at 262-796-1111, ext. 115, or Michele.G@ProLifeWI.org