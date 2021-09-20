Blessed Sacrament Parish, 3100 S. 41st St., Milwaukee, will celebrate a Mass of Healing and Anointing in honor of St. Peregrine — the patron saint of cancer sufferers and caregivers — at 12:10 p.m. on the first Friday of every month.

A livestream link is also available (www.blessedsacramentmke.org) for those who wish to be spiritually nourished through the Word of God, but may not be able to physically attend.

The Sacrament of Anointing of the Sick is a celebration in which those who are seriously ill or infirm are surrounded and supported by other members of the Christian community, whether at home or in the house of the Church for those who can physically attend. The Mass concludes with a special healing ritual with the Litany of St. Peregrine, and all individuals who seek healing of mind, body and spirit are welcomed. A blessing with a relic of St. Peregrine is given, followed immediately by administration of the Sacrament of Anointing of the Sick.

The parish can be reached at 414-649-4720 or peregrine@blessedsacramentmke.org for more information.