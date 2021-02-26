ALL RISE!, the Northeast Wisconsin Passion Play, a dramatic musical depicting the ministry and Passion of Christ through an original script, contemporary Christian score and dance, will stream on-demand March 24-April 2. On-demand tickets allow a 48-hour window within the streaming dates to view once the code contained in the ticket is entered.

This production is appropriate for all ages. A video sampling of the show may be seen on the production website, www.newpassionplay.org.

To purchase tickets, beginning in mid-March, visit www.newpassionplay.org or call the box office at 920-733-8840. Phone messages may be left at any time and will be returned the next operating day. The Xavier box office is open Mondays and Wednesdays from noon until 3 p.m. for phone orders. Patrons may also purchase tickets online at www.showtix4u.com or call 866-967-8167 between the hours of 8 a.m. and 7 p.m. every day. Please note there may be a nominal fee for call center orders. There is no fee for print at-home orders or those purchased through the Xavier box office.

All tickets are $13.