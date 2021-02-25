Artist’s rendering of the new home for Marquette business and innovation leadership programs at 16th Street and Wisconsin Avenue. (Photo by BNIM)

The Marquette University Board of Trustees has approved breaking ground for a new home for Marquette Business and innovation leadership programs at 16th Street and Wisconsin Avenue, the former site of McCormick Hall. The $60 million, 100,000 square-foot facility will be the largest fully donor-funded construction project in university history.

“This marks a defining, historical moment for Marquette,” President Michael R. Lovell said. “Our new facility will serve as a major catalyst to grow the pipeline of future Catholic, Jesuit-educated business leaders for years to come. We have witnessed truly remarkable generosity for this project by our passionate Marquette community.” Lovell added this is an important step to fuel Marquette’s strategic plan, Beyond Boundaries.

Under the direction of Vice President for Advancement Tim McMahon, Marquette met the project’s funding goal in just more than two years. The success was driven by more than 250 donors, including 60 alumni, parents and friends, who have committed gifts of more than $100,000 and 14 benefactors of $1 million or more.

“This is a once-in-a-generation project made possible by the unparalleled support of our alumni, parents and friends,” McMahon said. “The generosity of our benefactors has resulted in a world-class new home for Marquette Business – a home that will educate, challenge and foster our students to be Marquette, Jesuit-trained alumni leaders for tomorrow.”



In announcing the milestone, President Lovell honored a “beloved former colleague,” the late Keyes Dean of Business Administration Joe Daniels. The university surpassed its $60 million fundraising Feb. 11 — the one-year anniversary of Daniels’ tragic death. “We know that Joe had a hand in this timing as he continues to watch over us,” President Lovell said. “His vision inspired us, and we will carry on his legacy in our new facility well into the future.”

A formal groundbreaking ceremony will take place this spring and the facility will be completed at the end of 2022. Marquette’s newest academic facility is built for the future with maximum flexibility and state-of-the-art, globally connective technology, anchoring the west gateway to campus.

The four-story building design is being led by Vice President for Planning and Facilities Management Lora Strigens and her team, in partnership with architectural firms BNIM of Kansas City and Milwaukee-based Workshop Architects. Findorff is constructing the building, which will feature an open atrium, collaborative classrooms, lab and study spaces, as well as an event space for the Milwaukee business community, bringing together thought leaders from across the region.

In addition, plans call for a café, areas for programmatic centers of excellence, including an EMBA Center, and faculty offices. The facility’s first floor is designed to provide wraparound student support, including centralized advising with a Student Success Center and a Business Career Center.