Joyful seniors mark their bingo cards alongside Sr. Lincy Augustine, S.J.T., at a Mother of Perpetual Help, West Allis, event aimed at overcoming loneliness among seniors. (Submitted photo)

“No one should be alone in old age, he thought. But it is unavoidable.”

The Old Man and the Sea, Ernest Hemingway

In a 2023 report, “Our Epidemic of Loneliness and Isolation,” former U.S. Surgeon General Vivek Murthy wrote that loneliness is associated with a greater risk of cardiovascular disease, dementia, stroke, depression, anxiety and premature death.

While loneliness can affect individuals of all ages, older adults are more likely to live alone and be less socially engaged than their younger counterparts. Due to the pandemic in 2020, many seniors have not returned to Mass and remain isolated.

In an attempt to bridge this loneliness epidemic, some parishes in the Milwaukee archdiocese are specifically reaching out to seniors.

Holy Family — Whitefish Bay

Holy Family offers a ministry called Senior Circle of Friends for seniors to gather socially and to reach out to the homebound.

Coordinated by Pat Roell and, formerly, Doris Curley, the group began in the early 2000s with speakers coming to the parish and carpool trips to neighboring communities, such as Holy Hill, and various missions. Those trips ended due to liability concerns.

“We continued to offer regular programs in-house,” explained Curley. “For several years, we had a church member who made fantastic meals in our humble church kitchen. When he became too ill to continue, a number of us volunteered to continue the tradition. Our kitchen isn’t humble anymore. It’s been remodeled and is the envy of restaurant owners.”

The group met once a month until interest waned. Currently, they meet three or four times a year, with attendance ranging from 25 to 70.

“One of our programs was a workshop on end-of-life decisions. Speakers were our pastor, a funeral director, an estate planning attorney and someone from Milwaukee Catholic Home,” explained Curley. “Other activities were to attend the dress rehearsal of the school play with a lunch served by students. We also have a widow’s club that meets once a month for lunch.”

After Roell took over as coordinator, she began scheduling meetings in the fall and late winter and organizing a senior luncheon.

“The committee has about 13 members, and they determine the date, theme and menu for the next luncheon,” she said. “The luncheons are usually lasagna or stew and often have musical entertainment. At one luncheon, three sisters told their Holocaust story and how it affected their parents.”

St. Robert Parish — Shorewood

COVID-19 changed a lot for seniors and their ability to volunteer at St. Robert Parish, said Parish Life Coordinator Elizabeth Zimmer.

“Some things fell away. Fr. Enrique (Hernandez) really wanted to do something to build community and promote engagement for parishioners in this age group — our young adult ministry is so active, and many seniors felt there wasn’t much for them as there was in years past,” she said. “The Wise Adult Ministry formed about three years ago. The committee is made up of men and women in their late 40s through seniors.”

The primary focus of the ministry is an annual holiday luncheon for seniors 65 and over in December. Additionally, they have held events such as a lecture on stained-glass windows in the church and a garden party in their Mary Garden.

“Our goal is to work up to three or four events per year,” said Zimmer. “We are hoping to collaborate with our bereavement ministry for a spring event on funeral planning with a luncheon and possibly a local pilgrimage this summer or fall.”

WAM committee member Kathy Wyatt said many seniors craved companionship after COVID-19 and were happy to get together. In the first year, she encouraged some in their 60s to visit seniors in their 80s, and they enjoyed the experience.

“We are looking for more ideas and options for seniors,” she said. “Our parish offers multiple prayer opportunities, and service opportunities vary. There are things they might like to do but are not practical for them. Most people love social events, but they need to be held during the day rather than in the evening. The school has better access to gathering spaces, but of course, it’s not available during the day.”

Our Lady of the Holyland — Mount Calvary

Sr. Jenada Fanetti, S.D.S., Pastoral Minister at Our Lady of the Holyland Parish, explained that seniors are the pillars of the parish, so it is vitally important to minister to them in various ways.

“Our Pastoral Care Committee offers social gatherings for seniors in nursing homes or assisted living facilities. Each gathering includes a prayer service, a report on the life of the parish, a fun activity and refreshments.”

The parish offers home visits during which they can meet with ministers of care and receive the Holy Eucharist. There are also monthly gatherings at a local restaurant for seniors who have lost a spouse, as well as two anointing Masses each year.

Additionally, Sr. Franetti organizes prayer partners linking homebound seniors and those in assisted living with a family in the parish Catholic school.

“They are given information about the family. The senior parishioner prays for the family daily. The family prays for their senior prayer partner and remembers them on their birthday and during the holidays. They are also expected to visit their prayer partner at least once a year,” she explained. “You can’t imagine the joy it is for a senior parishioner to share with me that they received a card or a phone call from their prayer partner.”

Mother of Perpetual Help — West Allis

Due to a lengthy merger process and COVID-19, Fr. Matthew Perumpil, M.I., Pastor of Mother of Perpetual Help Parish, explained that they lost touch with many of the seniors who built the parish.

“As a caring community, it is one of our primary duties to reach out to them and reconnect them to our parish life,” he wrote in his “Supporting the Aging Community” document.

“The Ministry of Care to the homebound began during COVID under the leadership of Margaret Rondeau,” said Pastoral Minister Sr. Lincy Augustine, S.J.T.

“Four dedicated MOCs visited 21 parishioners who were unable to attend Mass,” she said. “After my arrival, I was entrusted with developing and expanding this important ministry. Using various methods, more than 105 partially or fully homebound parishioners were identified, and their needs were prayerfully assessed. Of these, approximately 45-50 individuals expressed the desire for regular visits.”

Eight additional volunteers were trained for home visits and to bring the Eucharist reverently to the homebound.

The ministry is a blessing to volunteers as well. According to Sr. Augustine, some of them have experienced loneliness after losing a spouse or spending years caring for an ill loved one.

“Serving others has helped them rediscover purpose, rebuild connections and return to active parish life,” she said. “We are collaborating with neighboring parishes and exploring ways to strengthen this ministry. While today’s 63-plus generation may be more active and independent than in past decades, the longing for connection, faith sharing and belonging remains strong