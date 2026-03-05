Retired priest’s collection becomes a living homily for Lent

Fr. Mark Danczyk stands among more than 1,100 unique crosses displayed in his Williams Bay home. (Submitted photo)

When visitors step into the home of retired priest Fr. Mark Danczyk, their reaction is almost immediate.

“The first thing they say is, ‘Oh my God,’” he said. “It just takes your breath away.”

What greets them is not clutter but a sweeping visual testimony of faith: 1,113 crosses, each unique, covering shelving and a 35-foot hallway wall in his Williams Bay residence.

The collection began modestly in late 2019, when parishioners from St. Benedict Parish in Fontana returned from a Holy Land pilgrimage bearing several crosses as gifts for their pastor. Fr. Danczyk displayed them in his office — and the collection quickly grew.

Today, he estimates that 98 percent of the crosses were gifts from parishioners, family members and friends. Many came from funeral families who, while cleaning out a loved one’s home, encountered a crucifix and entrusted it to him. Others arrived from newly married couples returning from honeymoons or travelers who wished to share a symbol of their faith journey.

The crosses represent the universality of the Church: pieces from Africa, Central and South America, Europe and every state in the United States, as well as pilgrimage sites such as Lourdes, Medjugorje and the Vatican.

Despite the sheer number, Fr. Danczyk said about 95 percent carry personal memories.

“They’ve become part of my daily prayer life,” he said. “I remember the person who gave it to me.”

Among the collection, one crucifix holds special significance — the one that hung in his childhood home and dates to the mid-1800s. Passed down through generations, it remains his favorite.

The crosses vary widely in size and craftsmanship. The largest measures 3 feet by 2 feet, while the smallest is less than 1 inch high. Some were handmade by learning-disabled students using clay; others were crafted by prisoners from pressed tin, each bearing distinctive artistic expression.

Fr. Danczyk retired from active ministry Jan. 1, 2025, due to kidney disease requiring dialysis six days a week. Although the transition brought challenges, the crosses have continued to shape his daily prayer and reflection.

“It doesn’t make sense to keep them in a box,” he said. “The cross should always be displayed.”

As the Church enters Lent, Fr. Danczyk believes the crucifix offers a powerful invitation to deeper prayer. For him, it is not merely a reminder of suffering but a sign of profound love.

“I think you cannot help but look at the cross and realize how much Christ has done for us,” he said, reflecting on Jesus’s sacrifice. “It’s the portent of God’s love.”

He also recalls the humbling experience of distributing ashes on Ash Wednesday, when the cross traced on foreheads becomes a visible reminder of human equality before God.

“We’re all the same in the eyes of God,” he said.

In many ways, the collection itself mirrors the Church: one faith expressed through diverse lives and stories.

“They’re all crosses, which makes them the Catholic Church,” he said. “But each one is different. That’s what it takes to be a church; we’re all different people.”

Looking ahead, Fr. Danczyk hopes the collection will continue to inspire reflection — perhaps eventually finding a home at a seminary or pastoral center, or even being distributed as keepsakes after his death.

For now, however, the crucifixes remain where they belong: visible, prayerful reminders of the countless encounters that shaped his priesthood and the enduring message of the cross.

“Seeing all these crosses,” he said, “it’s almost like a homily to me.”

