Ordination of Dcn. Manuel Maldonado-Villalobos (Photo Gallery)

Dcn. Manuel Maldonado-Villalobos was ordained to the permanent diaconate on Saturday, Sept. 11, at the Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist. (Photos by David Bernacchi)