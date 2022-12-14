Pro-Lifers from Wisconsin will make one last trip to the nation’s capital for the March for Life in January. (Submitted photo)

For one last time, Pro-Life Wisconsin will bring three buses to Washington, D.C., to participate in the annual National March for Life.

Pro-life Wisconsinites will march alongside hundreds of thousands of pro-lifers for the 50th anniversary of the tragic Roe v. Wade decision. This year’s theme is Next Steps: Marching into a post-Roe America.

“This year, it is especially important to march in support of life and thanksgiving for the overturning of Roe v. Wade,” said Dan Miller, state director of Pro-Life WI. “In the Gospel of St. Luke 17:11, one leper — a Samaritan and a foreigner — comes back to thank Jesus for healing him. So, we return to Washington, D.C., in 2023 but this time to thank our dear Lord for making the Dobbs decision possible.”

Speakers for this year’s event include football coach Tony Dungy and actor Jonathan Roumie, who portrays Jesus in “The Chosen,” and music by the award-winning musical group We are Messengers.

Each year on the bus ride back to Wisconsin, Miller explained that participants prayed that Roe v. Wade would be overturned, and that day is finally here.

“We are so very grateful,” he said. “But we, as a nation, have been addicted to abortion for more than 50 years and have already witnessed many setbacks since the Dobbs decision that overturned Roe v. Wade. America seems unwilling to let go of its sin of abortion.”

In the past couple of years, Pro-Life WI has also participated in the Wisconsin March for Life, and this year is no exception. However, instead of hosting it in the fall, the date has been changed to June 24 in Madison.

“Dobbs was decided on June 24. Roe is dead, and I see no point in immortalizing that date any longer,” said Miller. “We are overjoyed that the U.S. Supreme Court handed this decision back to the states. In states where life is protected, like Wisconsin, we have the opportunity to lead America by example. Sadly, other states are moving in the wrong direction, looking to enact laws that permit and enshrine abortion.”

Miller hopes for a great turnout for the National March for Life and urges everyone to pray and stand up for our preborn brothers and sisters in Christ.

“We continue our work of changing hearts and minds until abortion is no longer legal or thinkable in the United States of America,” he said. “We have come so far. We cannot give up now.”

Pro-Life WI buses will leave Wednesday, Jan. 18. The March for Life will be Friday, Jan. 20, and the buses will return Sunday, Jan. 22.

Pro-Life WI buses will depart from Plainfield, Necedah, Green Bay, Kaukauna, Madison, Elm Grove and Racine. To register, visit www.ProLifeWI.org/march-for-life-dc. The deadline to sign up for the bus is Dec. 19.