Before St. Anthony the Hermit Church was completed in 1867, the nearest church for Fussville residents was three hours away — by horse and buggy — in Milwaukee. (Submitted photo)

Fussville Historical Marker Dedication, Celebration

What: Dedication of the first Wisconsin State Historical Marker in Menomonee Falls

Where: Southeast corner of Appleton Avenue and Good Hope Road

When: 3 p.m., Wednesday, May 2. Following the dedication, the celebration will continue at Third Space Innovation Brewhouse with live music provided by St. Anthony Parish School graduates Sean McGibany (2010) and Jack Reesman (2009).

A small Catholic community central to early Menomonee Falls history will be honored with a Wisconsin State Historical Marker.

Made up primarily of German speaking immigrants — including its namesakes Johann Fuss, his wife, Anna Clara, and their 11 children — Fussville arose around the intersection of Appleton Avenue and Good Hope Road in Menomonee township in the mid-1800s.

Today, all that remains of the original community are St. Anthony the Hermit Parish, dedicated in 1867, North Hills Country Club and some homes.

Leading the Fussville marker effort is Carole McGibany, a local Fussville historian and author, who has no family connections to Fussville, but has lived in the area since 1991.

“The early Fussville settlers’ stoic, hardworking ethic reminds me of family and home,” the St. Anthony the Hermit parishioner said. “I am proud to say I am an adopted daughter of Fussville, whose stories I have searched for, recorded and treasured for the past nine years.”

The challenging part of the process — after the Wisconsin State Historical Society approved creation of the marker — was crafting its text.

McGibany’s marker support team, who provided feedback and encouragement throughout the process, consisted of Larry Claas, Mary Jane Gross Peschmann and Jerry Brahm — all three with roots that go back to the early days of Fussville.

In addition, McGibany was supported by Village of Menomonee Falls Manager Mark Fitzgerald and developer Doug Weas — who owns the property where the sign will be installed — both of whom saw value in preserving history and keeping the memories of Fussville alive.

“When I was a kid, we used to have a Fussville address,” said Claas, who fondly recalled those days. His great-grandfather Heinrich emigrated from Germany at the age of 15 and purchased a farm in Fussville in 1850. “It is a way to recognize those early people who settled the area for their efforts,” Claas said.

“I am eternally grateful to all the Fussville folk I have talked to throughout the years,” McGibany said. “This marker is for them.”