Mark your calendars to enjoy parish festivals this season! Please check websites to confirm bands, times and other details closer to the dates of the events.
June 6-7
St. Robert’s Festival
3320 S. Colony Ave., Union Grove
Friday: St. Robert’s Famous Fish Fry
Saturday: 50 Vendor Craft Fair
Win up to $3000 in High Stakes Scratch Offs and Cash in the Lotsa Lotto raffle.
More info: krcatholics.org (Click on St. Robert’s Festival link in the menu)
June 6-8
St. John Vianney Parish Festival
Calhoun & Gebhardt Road, Brookfield
Dinners: Fish Fry, BBQ Pork, Chicken
Headliners: Mt. Olive, Almighty Vinyl, Bella Cai
2 stages of live music, Big Cash Raffle, 5K run, rides, games and more!
More info: stjohnv.org
June 20-22
Holy Apostles Family Festival
16000 W. National Ave., New Berlin
Friday: Fish Fry Dinner & Rebel Grace Band
Saturday: Rupena’s Chicken Dinner & Almighty Vinyl Band
Sunday: Outdoor Mass & The Kingfish Band
Bake sale, Games, Live music, Bingo, Rummage, Rides and a wide variety of food!
More info: hanb.org/festival
June 21-22
Xaverian Mission Festival
51st Street, just north of Rawson Avenue, Franklin
Saturday: Music by Dean Richard & Eddie Butts, Spaghetti and Meatballs Dinner
Sunday: Outdoor Mass at 10:30 a.m., Live music: Vern Tretow/The Whiskeybelles,
Chicken on the Spit Dinner
Food, soda & wine, game booths, rummage, bake sale, family friendly!
July 11-13
St. Mary Parish Festival
9520 W. Forest Home Ave., Hales Corners
Music, Rides, Food, Beer, Games, Cash Raffle, Bingo, Fish Fry
FREE Admission
More info: stmaryhc.org/festival
July 25-27
St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Funfest
12700 W. Howard Ave., New Berlin
Friday, July 25: 5-10:45 p.m.
Armeli’s Fish Fry: 5 p.m.
Live Music: Breaking Cadence/Bobby Friss 5-10:45 p.m.
Saturday, July 26: 5-10:45 p.m.
Armeli’s Pizza and Mozzarella Sticks
Leah’s Famous Egg Rolls
Live Music: The Now 7-10:45 p.m.
Sunday, July 27: Noon-4:30 p.m.
Outdoor Mass: 10:45 a.m.
Roger’s Famous Chicken Dinner: Noon
Live music: Cold Sweat and the Brew City Horns 1-4 p.m.
Food, Soda, Beer & Wine, Bingo, Raffles, Games, Inflatables, Bake Sale
More info: mystelizabeth.com
July 25-27
St. John the Evangelist 56th Annual Parish Festival
8500 W. Cold Spring Road, Greenfield
Friday: Fish Fry, Music by Bobby Way & The Wayouts/Smoke Road/Sons of Sconnie
Saturday: Music by Jessie Marie & The Rippers/The Glam Band/Boo The Band
Sunday: Chicken Dinner, Music by The Hitmen/Mt. Olive/Downtown Harrison, FIREWORKS!
$8,000 Raffle and Other Raffles, Food Trucks, Bingo, Family Fun, Rides, Games
More info: stjohns-grfd.org/parish-festival
July 27
93rd Annual Slovak American Day
Croatian Park, 9100 S. 76th St., Franklin
Park opens at 11 a.m. Mass at noon.
Cultural Presentations by the Tatra Slovak Dancers and the Slovak Catholic Drillers
Music by The Ed Hause Band
Children’s Activities. Cultural and handmade items for sale. Cash raffle. Complimentary golf cart transportation for the “Young at Heart.”
Follow us on Facebook: Federated Slovak Societies
More info: federatedslovaksocieties.org
Aug. 15-17
Holy Family Fond du Lac 25th Anniversary Festival
Friday: Fish Fry at Avenue 795, 795 Fond du Lac Ave.
Saturday and Sunday: Festival at the Fond du Lac County Fairgrounds Rec Center, 520 Fond du Lac Ave.
Holy Family Catholic Community will celebrate its 25th anniversary with a weekend festival featuring food, activities, games for the whole family, music and Sunday Mass!
More info: hffdl.org/event/25-fest
Aug. 22-24
St. James the Less Parish Festival
830 E. Veterans Way, Mukwonago
Friday: Fish Fry & Live Music by Bella Cain
Saturday: Classic Car & Motorcycle Show, Corn Hole Tournament & Live Music by Scythian
Sunday: Chicken Dinner, Live Music by Reverend Raven Band & Drawing for $25,000 Raffle
Food, Soda, All Day Beer & Wine, Book Booth, Bake Sale, Kids Games
More info: stjamesmukwonago.org
Sept. 5
St. Luke’s Fall Festival
18000 W. Greenfield Ave., Brookfield
262-782-0032 | 4-11 p.m.
Featuring Fish Fry, Vendor Marketplace, Kid’s Area and Cash Raffle
Performances by Eric Diamond 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. and Our House from 7-10:30 p.m.
More info: stlukebrookfield.org/festival
Sept. 5-7
St. Charles Parish Fall Fest
313 Circle Drive, Hartland
Friday: Noon-11 p.m.
Saturday: Noon-11 p.m.
Sunday: Noon-6 p.m.
Fall Fest is a three-day outdoor festival featuring live music, carnival rides, food, and family-friendly fun.
More info: stcharlesfallfest.com
Sept. 12-13
St. Gabriel Famous Friday Fish Fry & GIANT Flea Market
1200 St. Gabriel Way, Hubertus
Friday: Famous Fish Fry, 4:30-7 p.m., cash & credit card accepted at the door
Saturday: GIANT Flea Market 8 a.m.-3 p.m.
Rummage, antiques, collectibles, 350+ vendors, food & raffles under the big tent
For vendor space, call 262-628-1141
More info: stgabrielhubertus.org
Sept. 13
St. Joe’s Biergarten
12130 W. Center St., Wauwatosa
Starts at 5 p.m. (after 4 p.m. Mass)
Froth, Food, Music, Friends, Festivities!
More info: stjoetosa.com
Sept. 28
St. John’s Festive Creations
W1188 Rome Road, Rubicon
Swiss Steak and Ham Dinner
Serving 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Raffle, Beer Garden, Crafts, Silent Auction, Sweet Shop, Quilts, Hand Sewn Items, Country Goods, Games
Sept. 28
St. Francis de Sales Parish Fall Festival – Celebrating Our Heritage
148 W. Main St., Lake Geneva
11:30 a.m.-4 p.m.
Food, music and dance from around the world, games, raffles, auction
More info: sfdslg.org