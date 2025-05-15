Mark your calendars to enjoy parish festivals this season! Please check websites to confirm bands, times and other details closer to the dates of the events.

June 6-7

St. Robert’s Festival

3320 S. Colony Ave., Union Grove

Friday: St. Robert’s Famous Fish Fry

Saturday: 50 Vendor Craft Fair

Win up to $3000 in High Stakes Scratch Offs and Cash in the Lotsa Lotto raffle.

More info: krcatholics.org (Click on St. Robert’s Festival link in the menu)

June 6-8

St. John Vianney Parish Festival

Calhoun & Gebhardt Road, Brookfield

Dinners: Fish Fry, BBQ Pork, Chicken

Headliners: Mt. Olive, Almighty Vinyl, Bella Cai

2 stages of live music, Big Cash Raffle, 5K run, rides, games and more!

More info: stjohnv.org

June 20-22

Holy Apostles Family Festival

16000 W. National Ave., New Berlin

Friday: Fish Fry Dinner & Rebel Grace Band

Saturday: Rupena’s Chicken Dinner & Almighty Vinyl Band

Sunday: Outdoor Mass & The Kingfish Band

Bake sale, Games, Live music, Bingo, Rummage, Rides and a wide variety of food!

More info: hanb.org/festival

June 21-22

Xaverian Mission Festival

51st Street, just north of Rawson Avenue, Franklin

Saturday: Music by Dean Richard & Eddie Butts, Spaghetti and Meatballs Dinner

Sunday: Outdoor Mass at 10:30 a.m., Live music: Vern Tretow/The Whiskeybelles,

Chicken on the Spit Dinner

Food, soda & wine, game booths, rummage, bake sale, family friendly!

July 11-13

St. Mary Parish Festival

9520 W. Forest Home Ave., Hales Corners

Music, Rides, Food, Beer, Games, Cash Raffle, Bingo, Fish Fry

FREE Admission

More info: stmaryhc.org/festival

July 25-27

St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Funfest

12700 W. Howard Ave., New Berlin

Friday, July 25: 5-10:45 p.m.

Armeli’s Fish Fry: 5 p.m.

Live Music: Breaking Cadence/Bobby Friss 5-10:45 p.m.

Saturday, July 26: 5-10:45 p.m.

Armeli’s Pizza and Mozzarella Sticks

Leah’s Famous Egg Rolls

Live Music: The Now 7-10:45 p.m.

Sunday, July 27: Noon-4:30 p.m.

Outdoor Mass: 10:45 a.m.

Roger’s Famous Chicken Dinner: Noon

Live music: Cold Sweat and the Brew City Horns 1-4 p.m.

Food, Soda, Beer & Wine, Bingo, Raffles, Games, Inflatables, Bake Sale

More info: mystelizabeth.com

July 25-27

St. John the Evangelist 56th Annual Parish Festival

8500 W. Cold Spring Road, Greenfield

Friday: Fish Fry, Music by Bobby Way & The Wayouts/Smoke Road/Sons of Sconnie

Saturday: Music by Jessie Marie & The Rippers/The Glam Band/Boo The Band

Sunday: Chicken Dinner, Music by The Hitmen/Mt. Olive/Downtown Harrison, FIREWORKS!

$8,000 Raffle and Other Raffles, Food Trucks, Bingo, Family Fun, Rides, Games

More info: stjohns-grfd.org/parish-festival

July 27

93rd Annual Slovak American Day

Croatian Park, 9100 S. 76th St., Franklin

Park opens at 11 a.m. Mass at noon.

Cultural Presentations by the Tatra Slovak Dancers and the Slovak Catholic Drillers

Music by The Ed Hause Band

Children’s Activities. Cultural and handmade items for sale. Cash raffle. Complimentary golf cart transportation for the “Young at Heart.”

Follow us on Facebook: Federated Slovak Societies

More info: federatedslovaksocieties.org

Aug. 15-17

Holy Family Fond du Lac 25th Anniversary Festival

Friday: Fish Fry at Avenue 795, 795 Fond du Lac Ave.

Saturday and Sunday: Festival at the Fond du Lac County Fairgrounds Rec Center, 520 Fond du Lac Ave.

Holy Family Catholic Community will celebrate its 25th anniversary with a weekend festival featuring food, activities, games for the whole family, music and Sunday Mass!

More info: hffdl.org/event/25-fest

Aug. 22-24

St. James the Less Parish Festival

830 E. Veterans Way, Mukwonago

Friday: Fish Fry & Live Music by Bella Cain

Saturday: Classic Car & Motorcycle Show, Corn Hole Tournament & Live Music by Scythian

Sunday: Chicken Dinner, Live Music by Reverend Raven Band & Drawing for $25,000 Raffle

Food, Soda, All Day Beer & Wine, Book Booth, Bake Sale, Kids Games

More info: stjamesmukwonago.org

Sept. 5

St. Luke’s Fall Festival

18000 W. Greenfield Ave., Brookfield

262-782-0032 | 4-11 p.m.

Featuring Fish Fry, Vendor Marketplace, Kid’s Area and Cash Raffle

Performances by Eric Diamond 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. and Our House from 7-10:30 p.m.

More info: stlukebrookfield.org/festival

Sept. 5-7

St. Charles Parish Fall Fest

313 Circle Drive, Hartland

Friday: Noon-11 p.m.

Saturday: Noon-11 p.m.

Sunday: Noon-6 p.m.

Fall Fest is a three-day outdoor festival featuring live music, carnival rides, food, and family-friendly fun.

More info: stcharlesfallfest.com

Sept. 12-13

St. Gabriel Famous Friday Fish Fry & GIANT Flea Market

1200 St. Gabriel Way, Hubertus

Friday: Famous Fish Fry, 4:30-7 p.m., cash & credit card accepted at the door

Saturday: GIANT Flea Market 8 a.m.-3 p.m.

Rummage, antiques, collectibles, 350+ vendors, food & raffles under the big tent

For vendor space, call 262-628-1141

More info: stgabrielhubertus.org

Sept. 13

St. Joe’s Biergarten

12130 W. Center St., Wauwatosa

Starts at 5 p.m. (after 4 p.m. Mass)

Froth, Food, Music, Friends, Festivities!

More info: stjoetosa.com

Sept. 28

St. John’s Festive Creations

W1188 Rome Road, Rubicon

Swiss Steak and Ham Dinner

Serving 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Raffle, Beer Garden, Crafts, Silent Auction, Sweet Shop, Quilts, Hand Sewn Items, Country Goods, Games

Sept. 28

St. Francis de Sales Parish Fall Festival – Celebrating Our Heritage

148 W. Main St., Lake Geneva

11:30 a.m.-4 p.m.

Food, music and dance from around the world, games, raffles, auction

More info: sfdslg.org