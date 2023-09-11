On Sunday, Aug. 27, the 50th anniversary of Mexican Fiesta was celebrated with Mass. The presider was Fr. Esequiel Sánchez, Rector of the Shrine of Our Lady of Guadalupe in Des Planes, Illinois. About 1,000 faithful Hispanic Catholics participated in Mass, followed by a procession to the Sanctuary that was created for Our Lady of Guadalupe within the grounds. The Mexican Fiesta organizers, alongside with the Office for Hispanic Ministry of the Archdiocese of Milwaukee, worked to coordinate all the volunteers and people involved in the process of making this celebration possible. (Photo by David Bernacchi)