Men of Christ is sponsoring its annual Aiming for Christ sport shooting event Saturday, Oct. 14, at the Waukesha Gun Club.

According to Michael Jeske, one of the event organizers, the goal is to bring fathers, sons, brothers, grandfathers, uncles and all men together for a day of faith, fun and fellowship in clay targets events.

The idea for Aim for Christ came about during a Men of Christ event, when member Michael Schulze noticed a large group of men was in attendance.

“He asked Kevin O’Brien, founder of Men of Christ, if the organization could sponsor an outdoor sportsman-like event for men. Kevin said it was a great idea,” said Jeske. “So, we began hosting it. It isn’t a huge event, compared to other Men of Christ events, but averages close to 100 each year.”

The day begins with Mass at 7:30 a.m., followed by a light breakfast, safety instruction, sporting clays, five-stand flurry, virtue talk, chili lunch, bucket raffle and door prizes.

“This day offers some great time together,” said Schulze.

The day of clay shooting is important for men, explained Jeske, as it fosters a healthy, faith-filled relationship between fathers and sons.

“It also provides a pressure-free venue to discuss faith with dads, granddads, sons, sons-in-law and other males,” Jeske said. “We have had generally positive feedback from the events. They were always impressed with the way our events focus on faith, fatherhood and safety.”

Those interested in attending are encouraged to bring their own guns and ammunition, but rentals and purchases are also available on site.

“It is nice for the newer shooters and first timers, to try without having to buy,” said Jeske.

Registration by Oct. 7 is strongly suggested, but Jeske and Schulze will take walk-ins on the day of the event.

Aim for Christ begins at 7 a.m. with registration and concludes after lunch and the raffle by 2 p.m.

The cost is $40 per person or $60 with the raffle package. Register online at menofchrist.net under the events tab. For more information, contact Michael Schulze at mkschulze10@gmail.com or 262-327-4258 or Michael Jeske at mjeske54@yahoo.com or 262-402-8265.