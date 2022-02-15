Marquette University will host two commencement ceremonies — one for undergraduate students and one for graduate school and graduate school of management students — on Sunday, May 22, at Summerfest’s American Family Insurance Amphitheater. All graduates will have their names read as they cross the stage.

These two ceremonies will provide a dynamic in-person experience for graduates and their families, and will replace the all-university ceremony and college-specific ceremonies that were held in previous years. The undergraduate ceremony will begin at 9 a.m.; the graduate school and graduate school of management ceremony will start at 2 p.m. Both ceremonies will be livestreamed for family and friends who are not able to attend in person.

“We are excited to celebrate our graduates’ important milestone in the new American Family Insurance Amphitheater at Summerfest. It is an excellent outdoor venue that not only will our graduates and their families enjoy, but it also provides us with a safe environment so that we may celebrate together in person,” says Provost Kimo Ah Yun. “Commencement Weekend is perhaps the most significant moment in our students’ Marquette journey, and this world-class venue will serve as the perfect backdrop for such a celebration.”

Baccalaureate Mass will be held at 4 p.m. Saturday, May 21, at the UWM Panther Arena. The venue is subject to change based on necessary COVID-19 precautions.