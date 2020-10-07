Songs of Note, a musical revue, will be presented virtually by Marquette Theatre Friday, Oct. 9, through Sunday, Oct. 25.

Feelings of separation and the longing to better connect with others have been explored for ages theatrically through the unique form of spoken and sung letters. Songs of Note hopes to connect with the audience through some of musical theatre’s greatest hits, old and new.

The show, conceived by Guest Director Karen Estrada and Guest Musical Director Ruben Piirainen, features an original song written by Piirainen. Piirainen wrote the song using input he received from student actors in response to the following questions: Why do we write letters? How is letter writing different from other forms of communication? Do we still write letters? What letters have we written, or not written?

Piirainen previously worked with Marquette Theatre during the 2019-20 season on the show The Theory of Relativity.

A live version of the show was previously recorded and will be available for streaming to ticket holders — who will be given a special event passcode — beginning at 7:30 p.m., Friday Oct. 9, and ending 5:30 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 25.

Tickets are $12 and are available for purchase online through Marquette Theatre’s online box office service.

For more information, call the Helfaer Theatre Box Office at 414-288-7504 or visit the Helfaer Theatre Box Office website.