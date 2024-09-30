High schools such as Catholic Central in Burlington will work with families to bring down the cost of a Catholic education. (Submitted photo)

While the cost of most household expenses have gone up, for families wondering if it is still possible to provide a solid Catholic education for their high school children, the answer is a resounding yes.

While it is true the cost for Catholic education is higher, there is substantial financial assistance available to assuage those costs.

According to Bridget Bartholomew, Principal of St. Joseph Catholic Academy in Kenosha, there are many options to bring tuition costs down and approximately 90 percent of all of its families receive financial assistance.

“SJCA works diligently to make our college preparatory Catholic education affordable for families,” Bartholomew said. “In addition to participating in the Wisconsin Parental Choice Program and the Special Needs Scholarship Program, SJCA has a generous tuition assistance and scholarship program with totals exceeding $1 million annually.”

Students who graduate from SJCA have a 100 percent college acceptance rate.

According to Georgean Selburg, Executive Director of Admissions and Development at Catholic Central High School in Burlington, $500,000 in financial aid was awarded to families this year, which does not include school choice.

“The average out-of-pocket cost for families seeking tuition assistance is approximately $3,500 per year, or $300 per month,” she said. “We offer 21 financial aid opportunities for families seeking aid.”

Gloria Schumacher, Principal of St. Catherine’s High School in Racine, said affording Catholic education is a great concern for many parents.

“One thing that I have always told people, even friends of mine, is if you don’t go and take a look, you will never know,” Schumacher said. “St. Catherine’s High School has numerous ways to help offset the cost of tuition. We are part of the Racine Parental Choice Program.”

There are several scholarships that students can apply for to attend St. Catherine’s.

“The money comes through from our alumni, who generously give donations, and we have a committed group of alumni known as the St. Catherine’s Foundations. Their contributions ensure that there is a solid financial pathway for all students to attend St. Catherine’s,” Schumacher said. “Again, I would like to stress the importance of families reaching out to inquire about the importance of a Catholic education and how it is affordable.”

There are many ways to offset the tuition cost for an education at St. Catherine’s. Schumacher encourages parents to reach out to the admissions team, who will go over all the financial options and help parents obtain as many discounts as possible.

“Siena Catholic Schools of Racine is worth the investment because we are a faith forward educational system. Academic excellence is embedded in a Catholic education,” Schumacher said. “It is worth reaching out as a family to find out your best option in terms of cost because a Catholic education with top academic excellence instills solid core values that you will not get elsewhere.”

Catholic Memorial High School President Donna Bembenek said the tuition cost doesn’t paint the entire picture.

“I encourage any family with an interest in CMH to call, and they can do this before they become involved in the school,” said Bembenek. “We can help find a path for every family who wants to attend.”

The Waukesha high school participates in the Wisconsin School Choice Program, and it also offers family discount programs, and their tuition assistance program is based on financial need.

“Like other Catholic high schools, we offer scholarships based on academics and service,” said Bembenek. “One thing I think is important is the return on investment for students attending Catholic high schools is that it comes into the college years as well. Catholic high school kids earn more college credits, and last year, our students won $21.5 million in college scholarships. Also, the national average college grad rate is 32 percent for four years and 65 percent in six years, but Catholic high school kids graduate in four years or less. If you are saving two years of tuition and housing, and working two years sooner on a four-year degree, that is huge.”

The investment in Catholic education more than pays for itself overall, said Bembenek.

“All research shows that Catholic high school kids have more joy and purpose in life, (and) are grounded in the faith, according to a study done by the archdiocese,” she said. “The value of Catholic high school comes in all of the value indicators of a happy, healthy life.”

Since its founding in 1860, St. Lawrence Seminary High School in Mount Calvary has never turned away a young man due to financial need. As a residential school, many assume attending SLS is cost-prohibitive, explained Tim Schroeder, Director of Operations.

“It is important to note that further financial aid is awarded after a boy has received his acceptance letter,” Schroeder said. “This further assures families that SLS does not exclude based on a family’s ability to pay. Over the last five years, students and their families have received more than $4.3 million in aid. Finally, SLS also develops payment plans that can be tailored to each family’s unique needs and challenges.”

That said, Schroeder said Catholic education is an investment for the student, the family, and the larger community.

“Because of the benefits of a faith-based environment, I believe that students excel not only for themselves but for all,” he explained. “It is a great ministry to be able to help family’s investment for their son’s growth.”