Twenty-Seventh Sunday in Ordinary Time

Genesis 2:18-24

Hebrews 2:9-11

Mark 10:2-12

The First Reading from the Book of Genesis and the Gospel of Mark on this 27th Sunday of Ordinary Time is about marriage. I want to reflect on three realities about the beautiful Sacrament of Marriage. The first is that marriage is a sacrament, the second is that marriage is a unique relationship and the third is that it is a great light that is shining.

Marriage as a Sacrament: “Therefore what God has joined together, no human being must separate.” So often, people think of marriage as a private relationship, like a young couple on a park bench, forgetful of the world around them. The Church, however, sees marriage as something more than that. It is a vocation in and for the Church. It is a public relationship in which two people promise to transmit the sacred gift of life, raise children in the knowledge and love of Jesus Christ, and display, model and express Christ’s sacrificial love to each other. The couple promises each other the same kind of fidelity that Jesus has to his Church. The Church has seen many ups and downs; through them all, the Lord has been faithful to the Church. Christ loves his Church no matter what. He is always present in the sacraments. No matter who the priest is or the size or fervor of the congregation, Christ is there. A married couple promises to love each other like that. They do not promise fidelity to someone who is perfect but to a fellow human being who is also imperfect. A marriage vow shows its power precisely when we are faithful to a person who is flawed, limited and vulnerable because that is how the Lord is faithful to us.

Marriage is a unique relationship. We are all involved in many relationships in our lives, some strong, some weak, some temporary, some enduring. We experience various types of relationships, including father and mother, sons and daughters, siblings, friends, coworkers, neighbors, etc. Yet, out of this vast array of human relationships, the Book of Genesis singles out only one and traces it back to the very start of creation: the relationship between husband and wife. It is the only relationship that Scripture teaches us was uniquely created by God. It is older than Israel and more ancient than the Church.

Marriage is not the result of human convention, social arrangement, or legislation, just as other relationships are. The marriage of a man and woman is deeply inscribed by God in the very nature of human beings. Nothing can replace it or imitate it. It is the only human relationship that is designed and intended by God to be superior to all others, “for this reason, a man leaves father and mother, clings to the wife, and they become one.”

All other relationships come and go. Leaders come and go; friends come and go in our life; associates enter and leave our life. Some relationships happen to last; others don’t. Marriage is the only one where two people promise to vow to be faithful to each other no matter what happens until death. They do so not only to share their lives but also to give life. What makes marriage unique, far different from any other human relationship we know and have, is the vow of fidelity to one person for life, to give life. A man and a woman vow to love each other above other people; no matter who the other person is, mom or dad, sibling, or son or daughter, the love for your husband or wife is unique.

A few years ago, I had the privilege to be the vocation promoter for the Archdiocese of Milwaukee. I visited many parishes preaching about priestly vocations. Once in a while, some people would ask me why I never preach about marriage. They would say something like, “You talked about being a happy priest, but you know, Father, without marriages, there are no children who could be priests or sisters.” I always challenge them that they are called to “preach” about the beauty of marriage in their marriages. Instead of always complaining about the husband or wife, they needed to share more about the beauty of their marriage. So, let the light of your marriage shine. In a world of so many broken promises and so many broken contracts, it should stand as a lighthouse showing what is possible by the grace of God. Our world needs the witness of fidelity in vocation, whether in priesthood, marriage, or religious life. Fidelity gives powerful light in an unfaithful world.

But what about divorce? We are all touched by divorce. It is a fact of our world and of our families. We always need to show special compassion and care for those who are divorced. For my brothers and sisters who are suffering the consequences of a divorce, remember God is with you. He is close to the brokenhearted. The Church is here for you; if you need support, visit www.archmil.org/Nazareth-Project/Separated-and-Divorced.htm.