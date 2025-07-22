Maria Chay knew it was an honor for her community to be asked to host the 11th annual national gathering of Karenni Catholics.

As a leader at St. Michael Parish, Milwaukee, and an officer with the Karenni-American Catholic Association, she helped organize the event along with many others from both communities.

“Being involved in organizing the event was a way to combine service, faith and community all in one meaningful effort,” she said. “One of the most fulfilling aspects of my role was witnessing the joy and unity that the event brought to everyone involved. It was incredibly heartening to see smiling faces, hear positive feedback, and experience fewer complaints compared to past events.”

But that wasn’t the high point.

“Even more rewarding was seeing how the event uplifted people’s faith; it created a powerful sense of togetherness and spiritual rejuvenation that really stood out,” Chay added.

Over the Fourth of July weekend, more than 650 people attended the annual retreat and worship gathering.

Those participating came from around the United States, including several Karenni priests working in the United States, studying in Rome or serving in Myanmar. Fr. Chakrit Micaphitak, C.Ss.R., the associate pastor of St. Michael, also took part.

The Karenni are among the refugee groups from Myanmar (formerly known as Burma) that arrived in the United States especially around 2008 and 2009 after spending many years — even decades — in refugee camps in Thailand.

The term Karenni is a broad term referring to several ethnic groups that come from the Karenni (or Kayah) state on the border with Thailand.

“In our culture, community and family play a central role in spiritual life. This gathering creates a space where culture and faith come together, allowing both to grow. Ultimately, we hope attendees leave feeling spiritually refreshed, more connected and inspired,” said Chay, who serves as secretary in the national organization.

In the Archdiocese of Milwaukee, Chay and other Karenni Catholics attend St. Michael Parish.

However, the hall at St. Michael would not have been able to accommodate all participants. When event organizers approached Fr. Gideon Buya, Pastor of St. Charles Borromeo, he graciously opened the parish’s doors to the event.

The retreat and worship gathering included formative talks for children, youth and adults; prayer, adoration, Mass and confession; and music, games and traditional dances. Many talks and activities were livestreamed to Karenni Catholics in Myanmar and throughout the world.

For those present in Milwaukee, Chay said, “It was a retreat in the sense that it provided a break from daily life — a chance for people to step away from their routines, reflect and engage in meaningful activities surrounded by others who share their beliefs. The peaceful setting, structured programming and communal living all contributed to a retreat-like atmosphere where spiritual growth and inner peace were encouraged.”

On Saturday morning, Auxiliary Bishop James T. Schuerman welcomed participants to the Archdiocese of Milwaukee and offered a blessing.

“Whether through song, scripture or group worship, the spiritual atmosphere was strong and intentional. It allowed participants to not only learn more about their faith but to actively live and celebrate it throughout the event,” Chay said.

The gathering concluded with a visit to the Holy Hill Basilica and National Shrine of Mary Help of Christians on Sunday. Attendees look forward to the gathering next year in Kansas City.

“Although the pandemic slowed down the growth of the organization and our ability to reconnect with the people and our faith, the trajectory and success that we have established throughout these last four years have been astonishing and have really allowed us to take a weekend to get away from all the busyness of the world, and just to focus on our Lord and his word,” Chay said.