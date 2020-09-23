Sponsored by Brew City Catholic, Inheritance 2020 will look a little different this year, but will offer the same content, the same opportunity to grow deeper in the Catholic Faith and offer some needed time away.

Though coronavirus has altered the third annual young adult conference, those in their 20s and 30s will enjoy participating Oct. 9-10 at various outdoor locations around the Milwaukee area. Participants have the option of attending at St. Monica in Whitefish Bay, a location to be announced in the Waukesha area, Saint Francis de Sales Seminary in St. Francis and through livestream in the comfort of their homes.

Whether it is praying with other like-minded young adults, getting re-energized through the sacraments, prayer and community or learning more about the faith through various speakers, there is much to offer singles, those discerning religious vocations, marrieds and those with families.

According to Peter Burds, conference director and director of campus/young adult ministry for the Archdiocese of Milwaukee, the goal of the conference is to connect young adults to the Church by offering a dynamic way to encounter Christ and receive more in-depth formation.

“Most of all, we encourage holiness,” said Burds. “That’s a great thing to shoot for if someone is discerning religious vocation but also for marrieds and families.”

Burds is excited for the event, which begins at 6:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 9, at each of the various Conference Sites. Sr. Miriam James Heidland, SOLT will be the featured speaker. Her message will be offered in-person at the Saint Francis de Sales Seminary location and livestreamed to the other sites. Her talk ends with prayer and live music.

“We offer a variety of music styles that engage young adults and teach them how to pray,” said Burds. “A post session will follow.”

The Saturday, Oct. 10, session will begin at 9 a.m. with small-group discussions and a morning message presented by Fr. John Burns. His message will be done in-person at the Wauwatosa site and livestreamed to other sites. His talk is followed by prayer and live music.

At 11 a.m., guests are invited to participate in the Sacrament of Reconciliation at each of the conference sites. Lunch will follow — either a picnic lunch or dine in/carryout at various restaurant locations.

Following lunch, there will also be prayer with live music. Afterward, Sr. Miriam will offer her afternoon message from St. Monica Parish and livestreamed to the other locations. Participants are encouraged to participate in the Sacrament of Reconciliation at local parishes around the conference site.

The evening session on Oct. 10 begins at 7 p.m. and will be held indoors at the main church at St. Monica Parish. Participants are required to wear a mask and practice social distancing. Fr. Burns will celebrate the Anticipatory Sunday Mass followed by Eucharistic Adoration. The conference concludes with an optional post-conference evening meetup.

There will be a limit of 300 for conference attendance due to COVID-19 guidelines, said Burds. Families with small children are welcome as there will be playgrounds available and room for children to play.

“Participants will enjoy the community, social time, listening to the speakers as well as the time for prayer, Mass and adoration,” he said. “We have received very positive feedback from these conferences previously. Young adults are looking for more and more ways to connect to one another and to Christ and the Church.”

To register, vist https://archmil.regfox.com/inheritance-2020. In-person registration is $20; for families (spouses and children), it is $30; and for a livestream-only registration, the cost is $10.