Holy Family Catholic Community’s Back-to-School Concert, featuring the Catholic family band MJM7, will be Sunday, Aug. 27, at Holy Family Church.

MJM7 is led by Michael James Mette and his teen and preteen children: Charity, Cecilia and MJ. Together, they share their “gifts of music, joy and family life” to offer a performance which is a hybrid of a “rock concert and a parish mission,” and invites people “to pray more fully and worship more freely,” the band said on its website. While the band is Catholic, people of all religious backgrounds are invited to attend and enjoy.

The Back-to-School Concert will take place from 3 to 4:30 p.m. in the Holy Family Prayer Garden, located on the northwest side of Holy Family Church at 271 Fourth Street Way, Fond du Lac. It is free to attend, but goodwill offerings will be accepted. As it is taking place outdoors, people are asked to bring their own lawn chairs. In the event of rain, the concert will move inside Holy Family Church.

“We look forward to welcoming MJM7 to Holy Family and seeing them share their talents and love of God with us through what is surely to be a great concert. We hope that people from beyond our Holy Family community will join us,” Holy Family Catholic Community Pastor Fr. Ryan Pruess said.