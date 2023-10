The Hispanic Youth Encuentro with Archbishop Jerome E. Listecki was Saturday, Oct. 14, at St. Patrick, Racine, “Faith that Moves Mountains.” More than 400 youth ages 13-17 from all over the Archdiocese of Milwaukee were in attendance. The day began with the celebration of Mass, followed by a question and answer session with Archbishop Listecki, presentations and various activities, including a service project to benefit Hope House in Racine. (Submitted photos)